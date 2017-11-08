Man Dies After Accident at Big Sandy Superstore Arena - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Man Dies After Accident at Big Sandy Superstore Arena

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - A man has died following an accident at Big Sandy Superstore Arena in Huntington last week.

According to a release from the Big Sandy Superstore Arena, Tom McCormick passed away following a tragic accident at the Arena.

According to the release, McCormick was a member of the International Association of Stage and Theatrical Employees (IATSE) and a long-term SMG employee.

McCormick was injured following the accident on Thursday and later passed away on Saturday.

"Our hearts are broken, and words alone cannot express our sorrow at hearing this news. Speaking for the entire SMG-family, we wish to extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to Tom’s family, friends and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time." - Statement from SMG Huntington

