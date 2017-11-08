Man Dies After Accident at Big Sandy Superstore Arena

More News More>>

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - A man has died following an accident at Big Sandy Superstore Arena in Huntington last week. According to a release from the Big Sandy Superstore Arena, Tom McCormick passed away following a tragic accident at the Arena. According to the release, McCormick was a member of the International Association of Stage and Theatrical Employees (IATSE) and a long-term SMG employee. McCormick was injured following the accident on Thursday and later passed away on Saturd...

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - A man has been arrested after several pieces of construction equipment was stolen from a store in Gallipolis. According to Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin, 36-year-old Shaw L. Cox, of Point Pleasant, W.Va. was taken into custody as a result of the investigation. Sheriff Champlin says that several pieces of construction equipment was stolen from the Thomas Do-It Center in Gallipolis, OH on Monday, November 6th. "I am thankful for this quick...

Institute, WV (WOWK) - Do you have what it takes to be able to put on that uniform, carry that badge, and call yourself a police officer? "Just that will power and drive to succeed," says Cpl. Jamie Barker. "You have got to be completely prepared to give it all you got. Your heart has to be in it for the right reasons," adds Basic Officer Zachary Chestnut. By spending just one morning at the West Virginia State Police Academy you can see the mental a...

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Ohio voters overwhelmingly rejected a ballot issue, which aimed to control the price state agencies pay for prescription drugs. The Associated Press called the race at 8:18pm Tuesday. With 6.64% of precincts reporting, the vote currently stands at: 101,043 voting YES on the measure (20.48%) 392,263 voting NO on the measure (79.52%) The Ohio Drug Price Relief Act seeks to curb prescription drug prices paid by the state for prisoners, ...

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Ohio has passed Marsy's Law, aimed at expanding the rights of victims of crime. The Associated Press called the race shortly after 8pm. With 9.18% of precincts reporting: 450,000 voted YES (83.51%) 88,842 voted NO (16.49%) Marsy's Law for Ohio aims to expand crime victims' rights to more closely match those of the accused. The campaign is part of a multi-state effort. The proposed constitutional amendment assures th...