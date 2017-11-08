CURA to Reevaluate West Side Community Renewal Plan

CHARLESTON- The tug-of-war between the Charleston Urban Renewal Authority (CURA) and the NAACP may be coming to a peaceful resolution. NAACP leaders and west side community advocates are concerned how CURA is spending money in the West Side Community Renewal Plan. The disagreement has turned heated, a CURA board member even resigned Wednesday over what she calls "bullying" from opponents. But now a resolution is in sight.

Each month thousands of dollars go towards projects on Charleston's west side, but CURA and the NAACP are at odds over who should get a piece of that money.

"Very little has been spent in the residential area and the purpose of an urban renewal plan is to remove slum and blight," Ricardo Martin said. Martin is the president of the Charleston NAICP branch.

The NAACP and other community advocates argue that too much of the West Side Community Renewal Plan is being spent here on Washington Street West and not down the road on blighted homes that need to be torn down or renovated.

"What comes first? The people and their health, the children and their health, the elderly and their health? Or the facade on the outside of the building, a sidewalk, a curb?" Martin added.

Part of the problem- the west side community renewal plan is almost 10 years old.

"I do think that the plan does have some room to maybe have a short-term plan goal, like maybe a 2-3 years where you can actually be specific, and then you would have the master plan for the larger, broader period of time," CURA's Executive Director Ron Butlin told 13 News.

But now an outside firm will be brought in to update the west side master plan, and then the public would get a chance to weigh-in.

"I would expect the community to say things like commercial is doing better or is doing OK, and we thing residential is really really important We may or not hear that," Butlin explained.

West Side community leaders say these public hearings are all they've wanted the entire time- a chance to have a voice in projects. They're asking CURA to put together a report of what has been accomplished over the last 10 years to see what is working and what isn't.