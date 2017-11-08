COLD CASE: Who Killed Dickie Riser?

It's been almost seven years since Dickie Riser vanished into thin air. But while its seems the case has gone cold, Riser's family says the investigator is hotter than ever.
It's been almost seven years since Dickie Riser vanished into thin air. But while its seems the case has gone cold, Riser's family says the investigator is hotter than ever.
In just the few minutes Patrick Simon spent with Ms. Ann Louise (her full name is not released to project her safety), he found out right away that clearly two things mattered most to her.
In just the few minutes Patrick Simon spent with Ms. Ann Louise (her full name is not released to project her safety), he found out right away that clearly two things mattered most to her.
Jody Dean and her husband Jimmy have two beautiful and tenacious German Shepherds. "They are my babies," said Jody Dean. "Whatever room I am in, they are with me. They are so special, she uses cameras, powered by an internet app on her smartphone, to keep an eye on them while she's gone. It gives her peace of mind. "The comfort is knowing that they're not into something ... tearing something up ... or (they) get sick or throwing up, I know to...
Jody Dean and her husband Jimmy have two beautiful and tenacious German Shepherds. "They are my babies," said Jody Dean. "Whatever room I am in, they are with me. They are so special, she uses cameras, powered by an internet app on her smartphone, to keep an eye on them while she's gone. It gives her peace of mind. "The comfort is knowing that they're not into something ... tearing something up ... or (they) get sick or throwing up, I know to...
Over 40 million U.S. households have a smart TV. One reason that they are so popular with consumers? They have so many options on them now. From streaming services to apps. But did you know those same options also make them popular with hackers? This leaves many to ask, am I watching my TV or is it watching me? Jessica Miller and her family enjoy watching their new smart TV but because she has a seven year-old, she took some steps to make sure it was safe for him. “My concern ...
Over 40 million U.S. households have a smart TV. One reason that they are so popular with consumers? They have so many options on them now. From streaming services to apps. But did you know those same options also make them popular with hackers? This leaves many to ask, am I watching my TV or is it watching me? Jessica Miller and her family enjoy watching their new smart TV but because she has a seven year-old, she took some steps to make sure it was safe for him. “My concern ...
Who doesn't love a good ghost story this time of the year? Especially when it involves a local landmark. We're taking you inside a historic Kentucky theater, where the performances aren't just limited to the characters on stage. "It would be interesting to see if someone meant harm to the theater in someway how he would act toward that person," said Tyson Compton, former marketing director of Paramount Theater. He is talking about a local legend, simply known as Paramount ...
Who doesn't love a good ghost story this time of the year? Especially when it involves a local landmark. We're taking you inside a historic Kentucky theater, where the performances aren't just limited to the characters on stage. "It would be interesting to see if someone meant harm to the theater in someway how he would act toward that person," said Tyson Compton, former marketing director of Paramount Theater. He is talking about a local legend, simply known as Paramount ...
For most of his life, Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Woody Williams has shown gratitude to two people he didn't even know. "And I have said many, many, many times, I wore this medal on behalf of them," said the Iwo Jima survivor and West Virginia native. It was February 23rd, 1945 - the same day the iconic, patriotic image of Marines raising the American flag at Iwo Jima was captured, American forces were getting slaughtered after failing to clear through fierce Ja...
For most of his life, Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Woody Williams has shown gratitude to two people he didn't even know. "And I have said many, many, many times, I wore this medal on behalf of them," said the Iwo Jima survivor and West Virginia native. It was February 23rd, 1945 - the same day the iconic, patriotic image of Marines raising the American flag at Iwo Jima was captured, American forces were getting slaughtered after failing to clear through fierce Ja...
Woody Williams is true living history with an incredible story. Sitting in his favorite chair at his home in Ona, Williams reads out load some of the recent pack of letters sent to him by school children he recently visited. "I promise to be a true American and I will vote and I will not break a single law," a laughing Williams read. "Isn't that wonderful."
Woody Williams is true living history with an incredible story. Sitting in his favorite chair at his home in Ona, Williams reads out load some of the recent pack of letters sent to him by school children he recently visited. "I promise to be a true American and I will vote and I will not break a single law," a laughing Williams read. "Isn't that wonderful."
Join 13 News and a panel of experts for our States of Addiction Town Hall.
Part 1 | Part 2 | Part 3 | Part 4 | Part 5 | Part 6
Click here for resources if you are looking for help.
Join 13 News and a panel of experts for our States of Addiction Town Hall.
Part 1/6 of our States of Addiction Town Hall
Click here for resources if you are looking for help.
Join 13 News and a panel of experts for our States of Addiction Town Hall.
Part 1 | Part 2 | Part 3 | Part 4 | Part 5 | Part 6
Click here for resources if you are looking for help.
Join 13 News and a panel of experts for our States of Addiction Town Hall.
Part 6/6 of our States of Addiction Town Hall
Click here for resources if you are looking for help.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Police are advising shoppers to take a simple extra step that could save your life.
Police are advising shoppers to take a simple extra step that could save your life.
GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - One of the suspects killed in a police chase in Greenup County has been identified.
GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - One of the suspects killed in a police chase in Greenup County has been identified.
A police interrogation of a man charged with drug and gun offenses ended prematurely when an investigator was driven from the room by the suspect’s excessive flatulence.
A police interrogation of a man charged with drug and gun offenses ended prematurely when an investigator was driven from the room by the suspect’s excessive flatulence.
The owners of the Charleston Town Center have been sued for breaching contract by defaulting on a $100 million loan.
The owners of the Charleston Town Center have been sued for breaching contract by defaulting on a $100 million loan.
It's been almost seven years since Dickie Riser vanished into thin air. But while its seems the case has gone cold, Riser's family says the investigator is hotter than ever.
It's been almost seven years since Dickie Riser vanished into thin air. But while its seems the case has gone cold, Riser's family says the investigator is hotter than ever.
Veterans Day is Saturday, Nov. 11, and many local businesses and organizations are showing their appreciation for those who’ve sacrificed so much by offering dozens of freebies and discounts to veterans and active military members.
Veterans Day is Saturday, Nov. 11, and many local businesses and organizations are showing their appreciation for those who’ve sacrificed so much by offering dozens of freebies and discounts to veterans and active military members.