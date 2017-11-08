COLD CASE: Who Killed Dickie Riser? - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

COLD CASE: Who Killed Dickie Riser?

By Alyssa Meisner, Digital Journalist/Anchor
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) -  It's been almost seven years since Dickie Riser vanished into thin air. But while it seems the case has gone cold, Riser's family says the investigator is hotter than ever.

Samuel Riser, known as Dickie, would have been 67 about to turn 68 next month. The Cabin Creek native grew up in West Virginia, moved away to Indiana for much of his adult life, and had just returned to Glasgow. He was renting a house for about a year when he mysteriously disappeared.

"When you run into someone on the street that you believe in your heart has taken the life of your father, your brother or grandfather- that's pretty hard to live with," Brett Cabell told 13 News. 

"He just got to know my kids and they just getting to know him," Michelle White said. White is Dickie Riser's oldest daughter. She and the rest of her family have spent the last seven years not knowing what happened to Dickie the night of December 7th, 2010.

"He was going to their ball games and they were just getting to know him and he's had 3 granddaughters born in Indiana that he never got to meet. We've had weddings he didn't get to go to," White explained.

Since Riser was officially reported missing in December of 2010, his family has posted missing person signs all over Kanawha County and billboards pleading for the public's help. Police following every lead, chasing every tip, but so far no one's been arrested.

So Michelle asked a childhood friend, now a private investigator, for help.

"He was a very fun-loving guy, would take the shirt off his back to help anyone. He was very caring, very friendly. I have not met anybody that I've spoke to who has said bad things about him, everything has been great, what a great person very helpful. I mean just a loving caring person," Tressie Cabell told 13 News.

Dickie didn't show up for work on the morning of December 8th, on the 11th his family was told he hadn't been to work in three days. So Michelle and her aunt went to check on him. They found the house locked up, his car sitting int he driveway, the television still on- but Riser was nowhere to be found.

"Detectives have been investigating this with a variety of possible circumstances. It could be a missing person, it could have been a homicide, it could be a kidnapping that turned into something else. They're keeping a lot of options on the table in the absence of solid evidence. But we believe the evidence is out there and there are people with information," Sgt. Brian Humphreys, of the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, explained.

Riser's family is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest. The Cabell's are passing along new leads from people who are just now starting to come forward, claiming to know something about what happened.

"The suspects do have friends who are talking to us. Their friends are not holding anything back," Tressie Cabell said.

Investigators said witnesses who were afraid of retaliation in the past are starting to talk after all these years. Michelle hopes an arrest will be made soon and her family will get the much-needed closure they long for.

"That person still has the potential to harm others. They were violent enough to do what they did already, so what's to stop it from happening again?" Brett Cabell asked.

Tips can be called into the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office at 304-357-0169. The Cabell's say they are also taking information from anyone not comfortable speaking to police: 304-982-0200
 

