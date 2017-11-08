Two Arrested After Ramming Deputy Cruiser, Possessing Meth

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Two people have been arrested after a wild ride in Mingo County.

On Tuesday, Mingo County Sheriff’s Department, along with the 119 Drug Task Force received information that Anthony J. Fleming “AKA” BOBO, was in the Dingess – Breeden area diving a Grey truck, having a large amount of Crystal Meth and a loaded handgun.

At around 6:40 p.m., officers noticed that truck traveling north on county Route 3/5.

Officers attempted to make a traffic stop on the suspect but the defendant refused to stop.

Fleming intentionally ran one vehicle off the roadway, causing bodily injuries to the driver.

He then nearly struck a 2nd vehicle head-on before intentionally ramming a marked Mingo County Sheriff's Department cruiser with his blue lights running.

Fleming drove approximately 200 feet before his vehicle was disabled in the ditch line.

Then Fleming, along with Veronica Fannin refused officers commands to exit the vehicle. The Defendants were ruffling through the vehicle in what officers believed was an attempt to retrieve a loaded 9 MM High Point pistol.

Officers were forced to bust the passenger side window to remove the two from the vehicle.

Once the scene was secured, officers recovered a black case that contained a crystal like substance appearing to be methamphetamine.

Upon searching the vehicle, officers also discovered 11 ½ white oblong pills with the inscription GO37, appearing to be Hydrocodone. In addition to the hydrocodone, officers discovered 5 aluminum packs containing a crystal like substance appearing to be methamphetamine.

When weighed during processing the methamphetamine totaled 31 grams.

Both have been taken into custody.