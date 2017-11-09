China to invest $83 billion in WV shale gas

China Energy selected West Virginia for this project because of the State’s position as a key energy-producing state.
A Virginia frozen food company is voluntarily recalling one of their products due to possible Listeria contamination. Nature’s Touch Frozen Foods of Front Royal, Virginia is voluntarily recalling their Organic Fine Whole Green Beans after a routine sampling program by the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection found one positive result of Listeria in one retail bag of the product.
Matthew McConaughey brought some Thanksgiving cheer to families in Kentucky last weekend.
Institute, WV (WOWK) - Do you have what it takes to be able to put on that uniform, carry that badge, and call yourself a police officer? "Just that will power and drive to succeed," says Cpl. Jamie Barker. "You have got to be completely prepared to give it all you got. Your heart has to be in it for the right reasons," adds Basic Officer Zachary Chestnut. By spending just one morning at the West Virginia State Police Academy you can see the mental a...
In just the few minutes Patrick Simon spent with Ms. Ann Louise (her full name is not released to project her safety), he found out right away that clearly two things mattered most to her.
ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) - Five people have been arrested in a breaking and entering case in the Elkview area of Kanawha County. According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, on Thursday around 9:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to a breaking and entering in progress on the 6000 block of Frame Road, in the Elkview area. While responding to the call, the complainant reported that he had detained the suspect of the breaking and entering at gun point. Deput...
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
A father and stepmother are charged with first-degree murder in the starvation death of their 6-year-old boy who authorities say weighed just 17 pounds when he died last week.
Deputies in Pike County, Ohio are looking for a man who is considered armed and dangerous. They warn that he should not be approached.
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Two people have been arrested after On Tuesday, Mingo County Sheriff’s Department, along with the 119 Drug Task Force received information that Anthony J. Fleming “AKA” BOBO, was in the Dingess – Breeden area diving a Grey truck, having a large amount of Crystal Meth and a loaded handgun. At around 6:40 p.m., officers noticed that truck traveling north on county Route 3/5. Officers attempted to make a traffic s...
A man was fatally struck by a vehicle in Sissonville, West Virginia morning.
The West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Kanawha, County, West Virginia later this week.
In an effort to fight “revenge porn”, Facebook and the Australian government are teaming up in a controversial way to prevent the images from being posted on social media.
A 73-year-old man is charged with more than 500 counts of cruelty to animals in connection with the largest animal seizure in Kentucky's history.
With only 100 seats the United States Senate is often called the most exclusive club in the world. Next year's race for West Virginia's seat now held by Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, is being touted as one of the top-five in the nation. Manchin will likely face one of two well-known Republicans in State Attorney Patrick Morrisey, or Congressman Evan Jenkins. "We are going to be involved in one of the most heated Senate races in the last three generations and it's going to attr...
