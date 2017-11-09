What is China Energy Investment Corp? It's the company investing $83.7 billion in West Virginia

China Energy Investment Corp, the world’s largest power company by asset value, will invest $83.7 billion in shale gas, power and chemical projects in West Virginia.
Sometimes you just got to get it down on paper, and that’s what State Senator Charleta Tavares did with her open letter on sexual harassment at the Ohio Legislature.
The bills would make it possible for concealed carry permit holders to carry at schools, churches and other places currently prohibited.
Ohio voters will decide ballot issues on Tuesday that would place limits on drug prices and expand victims' rights in criminal proceedings, along with several mayoral races.
The Kentucky county clerk who was jailed for refusing to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples will run for re-election in 2018.
Ohio has chosen its first 11 growers for its medical marijuana program, and one of them is in Meigs County, OH.
A military judge has found that Bowe Bergdahl should serve no prison time for endangering his comrades by walking off his Afghanistan post.
America’s registered child sex offenders will now have to use passports identifying them for their past crimes when traveling overseas.
ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) - Five people have been arrested in a breaking and entering case in the Elkview area of Kanawha County. According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, on Thursday around 9:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to a breaking and entering in progress on the 6000 block of Frame Road, in the Elkview area. While responding to the call, the complainant reported that he had detained the suspect of the breaking and entering at gun point. Deput...
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
A father and stepmother are charged with first-degree murder in the starvation death of their 6-year-old boy who authorities say weighed just 17 pounds when he died last week.
China Energy selected West Virginia for this project because of the State’s position as a key energy-producing state.
Deputies in Pike County, Ohio are looking for a man who is considered armed and dangerous. They warn that he should not be approached.
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Two people have been arrested after On Tuesday, Mingo County Sheriff’s Department, along with the 119 Drug Task Force received information that Anthony J. Fleming “AKA” BOBO, was in the Dingess – Breeden area diving a Grey truck, having a large amount of Crystal Meth and a loaded handgun. At around 6:40 p.m., officers noticed that truck traveling north on county Route 3/5. Officers attempted to make a traffic s...
A man was fatally struck by a vehicle in Sissonville, West Virginia morning.
China Energy Investment Corp, the world’s largest power company by asset value, will invest $83.7 billion in shale gas, power and chemical projects in West Virginia.
The West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Kanawha, County, West Virginia later this week.
A 73-year-old man is charged with more than 500 counts of cruelty to animals in connection with the largest animal seizure in Kentucky's history.
