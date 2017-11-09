Couple found dead, carbon monoxide poisoning suspected - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Couple found dead, carbon monoxide poisoning suspected

Posted: Updated:

MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) - Ohio police believe carbon monoxide poisoning is to blame after a young couple was found dead in their home.

Records show a deputy was dispatched to a home in Mansfield Wednesday morning after the couple didn't show up to work. The Richland County Sheriff's Office says the bodies of 34-year-old Megan Keller and 39-year-old Cody Keller were discovered inside. A dog was also found dead.

Megan Keller worked as a supervisor for the Wooster Police Department, and her husband was an employee with The Gorman-Rupp Company. Both employers issued statements saying the Kellers will be missed.

Authorities say a newly-installed coal burner at the home may have been the cause of the carbon monoxide leak.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • Couple found dead, carbon monoxide poisoning suspected

    Couple found dead, carbon monoxide poisoning suspected

    Ohio police believe carbon monoxide poisoning is to blame after a young couple was found dead in their home.

    Ohio police believe carbon monoxide poisoning is to blame after a young couple was found dead in their home.

  • Man Fatally Struck in Sissonville Identified

    Man Fatally Struck in Sissonville Identified

    Wednesday, November 8 2017 2:19 PM EST2017-11-08 19:19:56 GMT

    A man was fatally struck by a vehicle in Sissonville, West Virginia morning.

    A man was fatally struck by a vehicle in Sissonville, West Virginia morning.

  • Golden Alert Issued for Missing Woman

    Golden Alert Issued for Missing Woman

    Wednesday, November 8 2017 1:50 AM EST2017-11-08 06:50:21 GMT
    BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing woman from Boyd County. According to a release form the Ashland-Boyd County-Catlettsburg Emergency Management, 71-year-old Sandra Brown, of Catlettsburg, KY is missing. Brown is described as 4'10" tall and weighs 125 pounds with brown eyes, and shoulder length blonde hair.  She was last seen at Grandview Manor in Catlettsburg around 11 p.m. Sunday. It is crucial she is located as soon as possible. If ...
    BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing woman from Boyd County. According to a release form the Ashland-Boyd County-Catlettsburg Emergency Management, 71-year-old Sandra Brown, of Catlettsburg, KY is missing. Brown is described as 4'10" tall and weighs 125 pounds with brown eyes, and shoulder length blonde hair.  She was last seen at Grandview Manor in Catlettsburg around 11 p.m. Sunday. It is crucial she is located as soon as possible. If ...
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Parents charged with 6-year-old’s starvation death

    Parents charged with 6-year-old’s starvation death

    Wednesday, November 8 2017 10:14 AM EST2017-11-08 15:14:10 GMT

    A father and stepmother are charged with first-degree murder in the starvation death of their 6-year-old boy who authorities say weighed just 17 pounds when he died last week.

    A father and stepmother are charged with first-degree murder in the starvation death of their 6-year-old boy who authorities say weighed just 17 pounds when he died last week.

  • China to invest $83 billion in WV shale gas

    China to invest $83 billion in WV shale gas

    Thursday, November 9 2017 3:53 AM EST2017-11-09 08:53:25 GMT
    China Energy Investment CorpChina Energy Investment Corp

    China Energy selected West Virginia for this project because of the State’s position as a key energy-producing state.

    China Energy selected West Virginia for this project because of the State’s position as a key energy-producing state.

  • Man Dies After Accident at Big Sandy Superstore Arena

    Man Dies After Accident at Big Sandy Superstore Arena

    Wednesday, November 8 2017 4:50 PM EST2017-11-08 21:50:15 GMT
    HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - A man has died following an accident at Big Sandy Superstore Arena in Huntington last week. According to a release from the Big Sandy Superstore Arena, Tom McCormick passed away following a tragic accident at the Arena. According to the release, McCormick was a member of the International Association of Stage and Theatrical Employees (IATSE) and a long-term SMG employee. McCormick was injured following the accident on Thursday and later passed away on Saturd...
    HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - A man has died following an accident at Big Sandy Superstore Arena in Huntington last week. According to a release from the Big Sandy Superstore Arena, Tom McCormick passed away following a tragic accident at the Arena. According to the release, McCormick was a member of the International Association of Stage and Theatrical Employees (IATSE) and a long-term SMG employee. McCormick was injured following the accident on Thursday and later passed away on Saturd...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.