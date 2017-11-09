Couple found dead, carbon monoxide poisoning suspected

Ohio police believe carbon monoxide poisoning is to blame after a young couple was found dead in their home.
A man was fatally struck by a vehicle in Sissonville, West Virginia morning.
Deputies have confirmed former MLB player Roy Halladay is dead after a small aircraft crash in the Gulf of Mexico.
The student’s mother was talking to the bus driver in the lane of travel when she was hit by a man on his way to work.
Firefighters say a house explosion in Ohio left two people injured, one of them severely.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - One person has died following an accident on State Route 7 this morning. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, a pedestrian was struck by vehicle near State Route 7 north in the Cheshire area before 9 A.M. The road was shut down but has now been reopened. The identity of the victim has not been released. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.
Eleven students and the bus driver were taken to a hospital after a car ran into a school bus in Ohio Monday morning.
Police say a 2-week-old girl in Ohio has died after the family’s German shepherd got loose and bit her.
ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) - Five people have been arrested in a breaking and entering case in the Elkview area of Kanawha County. According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, on Thursday around 9:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to a breaking and entering in progress on the 6000 block of Frame Road, in the Elkview area. While responding to the call, the complainant reported that he had detained the suspect of the breaking and entering at gun point. Deput...
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
A father and stepmother are charged with first-degree murder in the starvation death of their 6-year-old boy who authorities say weighed just 17 pounds when he died last week.
China Energy selected West Virginia for this project because of the State’s position as a key energy-producing state.
Deputies in Pike County, Ohio are looking for a man who is considered armed and dangerous. They warn that he should not be approached.
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Two people have been arrested after On Tuesday, Mingo County Sheriff’s Department, along with the 119 Drug Task Force received information that Anthony J. Fleming “AKA” BOBO, was in the Dingess – Breeden area diving a Grey truck, having a large amount of Crystal Meth and a loaded handgun. At around 6:40 p.m., officers noticed that truck traveling north on county Route 3/5. Officers attempted to make a traffic s...
A man was fatally struck by a vehicle in Sissonville, West Virginia morning.
China Energy Investment Corp, the world’s largest power company by asset value, will invest $83.7 billion in shale gas, power and chemical projects in West Virginia.
The West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Kanawha, County, West Virginia later this week.
A 73-year-old man is charged with more than 500 counts of cruelty to animals in connection with the largest animal seizure in Kentucky's history.
