Police warn to wipe down shopping carts, but not because of germs

Police are advising shoppers to take a simple extra step that could save your life.
Police are advising shoppers to take a simple extra step that could save your life.
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Two people have been arrested after On Tuesday, Mingo County Sheriff’s Department, along with the 119 Drug Task Force received information that Anthony J. Fleming “AKA” BOBO, was in the Dingess – Breeden area diving a Grey truck, having a large amount of Crystal Meth and a loaded handgun. At around 6:40 p.m., officers noticed that truck traveling north on county Route 3/5. Officers attempted to make a traffic s...
A 73-year-old man is charged with more than 500 counts of cruelty to animals in connection with the largest animal seizure in Kentucky's history.
Deputies in Pike County, Ohio are looking for a man who is considered armed and dangerous. They warn that he should not be approached.
Deputies in Chillicothe, Ohio are searching for Rebecca Blessing, who has been missing since Monday.
According to the West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety, Bruce McCullough, who walked away from a work release from the Beckley Correctional Center, has been captured.
A father and stepmother are charged with first-degree murder in the starvation death of their 6-year-old boy who authorities say weighed just 17 pounds when he died last week.
A 59-year-old man was charged with impregnating a 14-year-old disabled girl.
Police say a man from Wisconsin has been charged with kidnapping after he traveled to Ohio to meet a 12-year-old girl he met online.
Several dozen people are behind bars Tuesday afternoon as Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced one of the biggest drug operations in the opioid crisis to date.
ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) - Five people have been arrested in a breaking and entering case in the Elkview area of Kanawha County. According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, on Thursday around 9:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to a breaking and entering in progress on the 6000 block of Frame Road, in the Elkview area. While responding to the call, the complainant reported that he had detained the suspect of the breaking and entering at gun point. Deput...
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
West Virginia officials say they have an agreement with China Energy Investment Corp. Ltd. for the company to invest $83.7 billion in shale gas development and chemical manufacturing in West Virginia over 20 years.
A father and stepmother are charged with first-degree murder in the starvation death of their 6-year-old boy who authorities say weighed just 17 pounds when he died last week.
China Energy Investment Corp, the world’s largest power company by asset value, will invest $83.7 billion in shale gas, power and chemical projects in West Virginia.
Deputies in Pike County, Ohio are looking for a man who is considered armed and dangerous. They warn that he should not be approached.
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Two people have been arrested after On Tuesday, Mingo County Sheriff’s Department, along with the 119 Drug Task Force received information that Anthony J. Fleming “AKA” BOBO, was in the Dingess – Breeden area diving a Grey truck, having a large amount of Crystal Meth and a loaded handgun. At around 6:40 p.m., officers noticed that truck traveling north on county Route 3/5. Officers attempted to make a traffic s...
A man was fatally struck by a vehicle in Sissonville, West Virginia morning.
Ohio police believe carbon monoxide poisoning is to blame after a young couple was found dead in their home.
The West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Kanawha, County, West Virginia later this week.
