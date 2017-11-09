Police warn to wipe down shopping carts, but not because of germ - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Police warn to wipe down shopping carts, but not because of germs

Posted: Updated:

LEACHVILLE, AR (WFLA) — Police are advising shoppers to take a simple extra step that could save your life.

The next time you’re hauling a cart around the store, be sure to wipe down the handles first.

One police department is recommending this to the public, but it’s not because of germs reason we’re all thinking.

They say if you skip using a wipe, that can usually be found at the front of most stores, it could be deadly.

The department said drugs such as fentanyl or a similar substance can enter into your system from contact with your hands.

Exposure to fentanyl can be extremely dangerous, especially for children. Earlier this year a 10-year-old Miami boy died after coming into contact with the drug.

The advice comes from the Leachville Police Department’s Facebook page.

Below is the full post from the LPD:

Other drug task force leaders around the country have weighed in after seeing this story and said the chances of this happening are very slim, but why take the chance?

Grab a wipe and at least stay healthy.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • China to invest $83 billion in WV shale gas

    China to invest $83 billion in WV shale gas

    Thursday, November 9 2017 10:15 AM EST2017-11-09 15:15:49 GMT

    West Virginia officials say they have an agreement with China Energy Investment Corp. Ltd. for the company to invest $83.7 billion in shale gas development and chemical manufacturing in West Virginia over 20 years.

    West Virginia officials say they have an agreement with China Energy Investment Corp. Ltd. for the company to invest $83.7 billion in shale gas development and chemical manufacturing in West Virginia over 20 years.

  • Parents charged with 6-year-old’s starvation death

    Parents charged with 6-year-old’s starvation death

    Wednesday, November 8 2017 10:14 AM EST2017-11-08 15:14:10 GMT

    A father and stepmother are charged with first-degree murder in the starvation death of their 6-year-old boy who authorities say weighed just 17 pounds when he died last week.

    A father and stepmother are charged with first-degree murder in the starvation death of their 6-year-old boy who authorities say weighed just 17 pounds when he died last week.

  • What is China Energy Investment Corp? It's the company investing $83.7 billion in West Virginia

    What is China Energy Investment Corp? It's the company investing $83.7 billion in West Virginia

    Thursday, November 9 2017 7:48 AM EST2017-11-09 12:48:11 GMT

    China Energy Investment Corp, the world’s largest power company by asset value, will invest $83.7 billion in shale gas, power and chemical projects in West Virginia.

    China Energy Investment Corp, the world’s largest power company by asset value, will invest $83.7 billion in shale gas, power and chemical projects in West Virginia.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.