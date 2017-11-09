Two arrested with meth after ramming police cruiser - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Two arrested with meth after ramming police cruiser

Posted: Updated:
By Lucas Bosley, Assignment Editor
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Deputies with the Mingo County Sheriff's Department have arrested two suspects after receiving a tip about a "large amount" of crystal meth travelling through the Breeden area Tuesday night.

According to a release, deputies spotted a vehicle belonging to an Anthony "Bobo" Fleming which matched the description given to the Drug Task Force. 

Police attempted to stop Fleming's vehicle when he refused to comply, and intentionally ran another vehicle off the roadway.

The driver of the that vehicle was injured as a result.

Fleming then struck a second vehicle before ramming a marked MCSO cruiser.

Shortly afterwards, Fleming's vehicle became disabled in a ditch line.

Both Fleming and vehicle occupant, Veronica Fannin, refused commands from deputies to exit the vehicle and were forcibly removed.

After detaining the suspects, deputies found 5 aluminum packs containing approximately 31 grams of meth, eleven pills believed to be hydrocodone, a handgun, and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Both suspects are now being held at Southwestern Regional Jail.

