Man arrested after shooting woman, endangering child in Nicholas County

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A man has been arrested after deputies say he shot a woman in the leg earlier this morning.

According to a release, deputies responded to a shooting resulting from a domestic dispute in the Fenwick area just after 1:00 A.M.

At the scene, deputies found a female with a gunshot wound to their leg who had escaped to a neighbor's house.

The victim told police that the suspect, Rahsann Strayhorn, was still inside the residence with a 7-year-old child.

Officers arrested Strayhorn after he exited the residence.

The victim was transported to Summersville Regional Medical Center for treatment and the child was taken into custody of Child Protective Services.

The child was not injured during the incident.

Strayhorn is facing charges of Malicious Wounding, Wanton Endangerment, and Child Endangerment.

He is currently being held at Central Regional Jail.

The incident remains under investigation by the Nicholas County Sheriff's Department.