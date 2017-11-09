Deputies search for suspects using stolen credit card in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Putnam County Sheriff's Department is asking for your help in identifying two suspects who used a 17-year-old's stolen credit card.

According to deputies, the two suspects made a large purchase at the Piggly Wiggly grocery store in Eleanor.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects, you're asked to contact Detective Sergeant R. K. Lyon at 304-586-9846 or 304-964-2106.

