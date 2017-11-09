Deputies search for suspects using stolen credit card in Putnam County

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) - Charges are expected against the Assistant Principal of a high school in Ashland. According to the Lewis County Sheriff's Department, Assistant Principal Justin Hollingsworth overdosed at his home. The Lewis County Sheriff's Department and Lewis County EMS responded to the scene. Lewis County EMS did administer narcan to revive Hollingsworth. It is not known what charges he is facing at this time. Hollingsworth is the Assistant Principal at Fairview High Scho...
An elderly woman died Monday January 9th, 2017 after a car accident with a Charleston Police officer on January 4th.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Putnam County Sheriff's Department is asking for your help in identifying two suspects who used a 17-year-old's stolen credit card. According to deputies, the two suspects made a large purchase at the Piggly Wiggly grocery store in Eleanor. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects, you're asked to contact Detective Sergean R. K. Lyon at 304-586-9846 or 304-964-2106. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ong...
Police are advising shoppers to take a simple extra step that could save your life.
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Two people have been arrested after On Tuesday, Mingo County Sheriff’s Department, along with the 119 Drug Task Force received information that Anthony J. Fleming “AKA” BOBO, was in the Dingess – Breeden area diving a Grey truck, having a large amount of Crystal Meth and a loaded handgun. At around 6:40 p.m., officers noticed that truck traveling north on county Route 3/5. Officers attempted to make a traffic s...
A 73-year-old man is charged with more than 500 counts of cruelty to animals in connection with the largest animal seizure in Kentucky's history.
Deputies in Pike County, Ohio are looking for a man who is considered armed and dangerous. They warn that he should not be approached.
Deputies in Chillicothe, Ohio are searching for Rebecca Blessing, who has been missing since Monday.
According to the West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety, Bruce McCullough, who walked away from a work release from the Beckley Correctional Center, has been captured.
ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) - Five people have been arrested in a breaking and entering case in the Elkview area of Kanawha County. According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, on Thursday around 9:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to a breaking and entering in progress on the 6000 block of Frame Road, in the Elkview area. While responding to the call, the complainant reported that he had detained the suspect of the breaking and entering at gun point. Deput...
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Police are advising shoppers to take a simple extra step that could save your life.
KANAWHA COUNTY (WOWK) - Five people have been injured after a rollover crash on I-77 in Kanawha County. The accident was reported on I-77 near mile marker 111 in Kanawha County. That's just north of the Tuppers Creek Exit. All northbound lanes are closed at this time. One person was ejected onto Tupper's Creek Road below the interstate. Traffic is being diverted off at the Tupper's Creek exit. Kanawha County Sheriff Office, Kanawha County EMS, and Sissonville Fire responded ...
All lanes of I-77 are shut down after a two vehicle crash in Kanawha County. The crash was reported at just after 8 p.m. at mile marker 78 on I-77. Heavy entrapment is reported in the crash, but it is not clear if there are any injuries at this time. We will provide more information on this developing story as soon as we receive it.
GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - Kentucky State Police says they are responding to a shooting in Greenup County. The shooting was reported around 11 p.m. in Flatwoods, KY. Little details are known at this time. We have a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information as soon as we receive it.
Course grading scales in West Virginia public schools would get tweaked and graduation credit requirements would get reduced under changes proposed by the state Board of Education.
A father and stepmother are charged with first-degree murder in the starvation death of their 6-year-old boy who authorities say weighed just 17 pounds when he died last week.
A school was forced to close after a 3-year-old boy died from what the family said was an allergic reaction to being fed a grilled cheese sandwich.
The owner of Animal Adventure Park is being coy when it comes to news that April the giraffe may be pregnant again.
West Virginia officials say they have an agreement with China Energy Investment Corp. Ltd. for the company to invest $83.7 billion in shale gas development and chemical manufacturing in West Virginia over 20 years.
