Is April the giraffe pregnant again? The owner of Animal Adventure Park is being coy when it comes to news that April the giraffe may be pregnant again.

App lets you know if McDonald's ice cream machine is down © Photo: Keith Srakocic, AP (WCMH) — Have you ever pulled into the drive-thru for a McFlurry or vanilla cone, only to be told the ice cream machine is down? The developers of an iPhone app hope to solve that problem for good. Ice Check allows people to find their closest McDonald's and tell at a glance whether its ice cream machine is up or down. The app also allows users to report the status of an ice cream machine. "I came up with the idea for the app around a year ago, after a l...

China to invest $83 billion in WV shale gas West Virginia officials say they have an agreement with China Energy Investment Corp. Ltd. for the company to invest $83.7 billion in shale gas development and chemical manufacturing in West Virginia over 20 years.

Sharon's Story: A Will To Survive On many fronts, Sharon Pendleton is a survivor! "So I got to the point where I said, it's either die or try, and that's when I came here," stated Pendleton. Here is the YWCA Sojourner shelter for homeless women and families. "My story starts off, the typical one that leads you to homelessness, the drug addiction or the abusive relationships," exclaimed Pendleton. "When I came to Sojourners, I was really down on my luck, really suicidal. The only ...

Born Before 22 Weeks, 'Most Premature' Baby Is Now Thriving (CNN) — Courtney Stensrud and her husband call their fun-loving, spunky daughter a miracle. The now 3-year-old girl was born at just 21 weeks and four days after conception. "She may be the most premature known survivor to date," according to a case report about her birth published in the journal Pediatrics last week. In the United States, most pediatrics and obstetrics societies agree that 22 weeks of gestation is the lower threshold of viability, and many do...

Virginia green beans recalled due to possible Listeria contamination A Virginia frozen food company is voluntarily recalling one of their products due to possible Listeria contamination. Nature's Touch Frozen Foods of Front Royal, Virginia is voluntarily recalling their Organic Fine Whole Green Beans after a routine sampling program by the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection found one positive result of Listeria in one retail bag of the product.

Man Dies After Accident at Big Sandy Superstore Arena HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - A man has died following an accident at Big Sandy Superstore Arena in Huntington last week. According to a release from the Big Sandy Superstore Arena, Tom McCormick passed away following a tragic accident at the Arena. According to the release, McCormick was a member of the International Association of Stage and Theatrical Employees (IATSE) and a long-term SMG employee. McCormick was injured following the accident on Thursday and later passed away on Saturd...

Man Arrested After Stealing Several Pieces of Equipment from Store in Gallipolis GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - A man has been arrested after several pieces of construction equipment was stolen from a store in Gallipolis. According to Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin, 36-year-old Shaw L. Cox, of Point Pleasant, W.Va. was taken into custody as a result of the investigation. Sheriff Champlin says that several pieces of construction equipment was stolen from the Thomas Do-It Center in Gallipolis, OH on Monday, November 6th. "I am thankful for this quick...