Friends raise money to help homeless animals in Roane County, WV

A group of friends joined forces to help their local humane society. Their efforts grew into an event bigger than their wildest dreams.

Thursday night in Spencer, WV a vision became reality.

Veronica Stover had never hosted a fundraiser before. But she wanted to do something to help animals in Roane County, WV. She mentioned the idea to her friends. They came up with an event called "Raise Your Paws for a Cause".

"I just asked my girl friends what do you think can we pull this off and they said let's do it," Stover explained. "The community has literally donated everything. We didn't pay for anything. So all of the concession stand food all of these baked goods and cupcakes all have been donated."

The community donated more than 100 gift baskets. The volunteers sold over 250 tickets in advance. Stover and her friends are hoping this little idea will help in a big way.

"We live in a really crappy world and it is really good to see all of the good," Stover said.