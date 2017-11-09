Charges Expected Against Assistant Principal that Overdosed at Home with Two Children Inside

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) - Charges are expected against the Assistant Principal of a high school in Ashland.

According to the Lewis County Sheriff's Department, deputies are investigating a suspected overdose Saturday night in the Garrison community at the residence of Justin Hollingsworth.

According to a release from the Lewis County Sheriff Department Public Information Officer, Justin Hollingsworth has been identified as the assistant principal at Fairview High School in Ashland.

Sheriff Johnny Bivens said dispatchers received a call at 10:49 p.m. Saturday reporting a possible overdose at the residence.

He said the first deputy arrived at the residence seven minutes after the call was received and found an unresponsive male inside the home. He said Narcan was administered to revive the male, identified as Hollingsworth, and he was taken to Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio, for treatment.

Bivens said deputies found substances inside the home believed to be illegal narcotics. He added the substances have been sent for analysis and results have not yet been received.

Bivens said he spoke with Fairview Independent School District officials on Monday concerning the incident and later learned Hollingsworth had been placed on administrative leave pending results of the investigation.

Bivens said a female and two minor children were at the residence when deputies arrived.

Bivens said the investigation into the incident is continuing and charges are expected.

We will provide more information on this developing story as soon as we receive it.