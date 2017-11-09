1 Person Killed, 1 Injured in I-77 Crash, Lanes Reopen - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

1 Person Killed, 1 Injured in I-77 Crash, Lanes Reopen

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Photojournalist Elbert Mosley Photojournalist Elbert Mosley

All lanes of I-77 were shut down after a fatal two-vehicle semi crash in Kanawha County.

The crash was reported at just after 8 p.m. at mile marker 78 on I-77, not far from the Sharon exit.

The two vehicles involved are tractor-trailers.

One person was killed in the crash, and another was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Kanawha County EMS, WV State Police, East Bank Fire, Cabin Creek Fire, and Pratt Fire responded to the scene.

One northbound lane reopened around 9:30 p.m. One southbound lane opened around 1 a.m. The remainder of the lanes are expected to be closed for an extended period of time.

We will provide more information on this developing story as soon as we receive it.

