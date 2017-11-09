Both Suspects Killed in Police Chase Shooting in Flatwoods, KY I - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Both Suspects Killed in Police Chase Shooting in Flatwoods, KY Identified

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
UPDATED STORY: 11/10/17 @ 4:45 p.m.

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - Both suspects killed in a police chase in Greenup County have been identified.

Kentucky Officials confirmed that Kiser Sturgell and Ashley Jenkins were killed last night in Flatwoods Kentucky after a police chase.

Ross County Sheriff Lavender reports that his office, along with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office were assisting the U.S. Marshals Wednesday in serving warrants in Pike and Ross Counties in Ohio.

A warrant attempt was made on 27-year-old Kiser Sturgell at 632 Keiser Road in southern Ross County, Ohio.

Sturgell ran out of the residence reported to have a rifle and threatened to shoot anyone that came after him. Sturgell was pursued into the woods but was lost.

According to Kentucky State Police, on Thursday, at approximately 10:25 pm Kentucky State Police was contacted by Greenup County 911 and advised of a pursuit in the Flatwoods area of Greenup County.

The pursuit resulted in a fatal officer involved shooting incident. 

At that time a request was made for the Kentucky State Police to respond and investigate the incident. 

Troopers and Detectives responded and assisted The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team with the investigation.

During the course of the investigation it was determined law enforcement authorities in Ohio had contacted Greenup County 911 and advised of an attempt to locate on Kiser L. Sturgell, age 27, of Jackson, OH and Ashley Jenkins, age 23, of Lucasville, OH. 

It was reported that Sturgell had active arrest warrants, had stolen a maroon Buick passenger car with Ohio registration plates and had fled from authorities in Ohio. 

Information was relayed that both subjects were armed and were possibly in the Flatwoods community of Greenup County. 

Officers were able to locate the vehicle at which point a pursuit began and continued across multiple roadways before coming to an end in the area of KY 693 and KY 207. 

As officers (Flatwoods Police Department, Bellefonte Police Department and Russell Police Department) approached the vehicle a threat was presented and officers responded by firing shots into the vehicle. 

Upon processing the scene a rifle was removed from Sturgell’s possession.

Kiser Sturgell and Ashley Jenkins sustained fatal gunshot wounds and were both pronounced deceased at the scene by the Greenup County Coroner.

Autopsies are scheduled for both Sturgell and Jenkins at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort, KY.

The following agencies responded and assisted during the course of the investigation: Greenup County Emergency Management, Russell Fire Department, and the Greenup County Coroner’s Office.

The case remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police.

RELATED STORY: Man Considered Armed and Dangerous in Ohio

ORIGINAL STORY: 11/09/17

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - Two people are dead after a police chase in Greenup County.

The chase ended near the Super Quik on Bellefonte Road in Flatwoods, KY.

Little details are known at this time, but there is a large police presence on Bellefonte Road. Up to 20 gunshots were fired as a result of the incident.

The Kentucky State Police, Flatwoods Police, Greenup County Sheriff's Department, Russell County Sheriff's Department, and Greenup County EMS are responding to the scene.

Bellefonte Road in Flatwoods, KY was closed at Brent Ann Drive and the Super Quick for an extended amount of time, but has since reopened.

We have a crew at the scene and will provide more information as soon as we receive it.

