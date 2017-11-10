Five Injured in Rollover Crash in Kanawha County - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Five Injured in Rollover Crash in Kanawha County

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect
Director Nate Amos Director Nate Amos
Director Nate Amos Director Nate Amos
Director Nate Amos Director Nate Amos

KANAWHA COUNTY (WOWK) - Five people have been injured after a rollover crash on I-77 in Kanawha County. 

The accident was reported on I-77 near mile marker 111 in Kanawha County. That's just north of the Tuppers Creek Exit.

All northbound lanes were closed for a couple of hours while crews cleared the scene but have since reopened.

One person was ejected onto Tupper's Creek Road below the interstate. At least two injuries are serious.

Traffic is being diverted off at the Tupper's Creek exit.

Kanawha County Sheriff Office, Kanawha County EMS, and Sissonville Fire responded to the scene.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • Five Injured in Rollover Crash in Kanawha County

    Five Injured in Rollover Crash in Kanawha County

    Friday, November 10 2017 1:57 AM EST2017-11-10 06:57:18 GMT
    Director Nate AmosDirector Nate Amos

    KANAWHA COUNTY (WOWK) - Five people have been injured after a rollover crash on I-77 in Kanawha County.  The accident was reported on I-77 near mile marker 111 in Kanawha County. That's just north of the Tuppers Creek Exit. All northbound lanes are closed at this time. One person was ejected onto Tupper's Creek Road below the interstate. Traffic is being diverted off at the Tupper's Creek exit. Kanawha County Sheriff Office, Kanawha County EMS, and Sissonville Fire responded ...

    KANAWHA COUNTY (WOWK) - Five people have been injured after a rollover crash on I-77 in Kanawha County.  The accident was reported on I-77 near mile marker 111 in Kanawha County. That's just north of the Tuppers Creek Exit. All northbound lanes are closed at this time. One person was ejected onto Tupper's Creek Road below the interstate. Traffic is being diverted off at the Tupper's Creek exit. Kanawha County Sheriff Office, Kanawha County EMS, and Sissonville Fire responded ...

  • Update: 2 Suspects Dead After Chase in Greenup County

    Update: 2 Suspects Dead After Chase in Greenup County

    Friday, November 10 2017 1:35 AM EST2017-11-10 06:35:47 GMT

    GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - Kentucky State Police says they are responding to a shooting in Greenup County. The shooting was reported around 11 p.m. in Flatwoods, KY. Little details are known at this time. We have a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information as soon as we receive it.

    GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - Kentucky State Police says they are responding to a shooting in Greenup County. The shooting was reported around 11 p.m. in Flatwoods, KY. Little details are known at this time. We have a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information as soon as we receive it.

  • 1 Person Killed, 1 Injured in I-77 Crash, Lanes Reopen

    1 Person Killed, 1 Injured in I-77 Crash, Lanes Reopen

    Friday, November 10 2017 1:35 AM EST2017-11-10 06:35:24 GMT
    Photojournalist Elbert MosleyPhotojournalist Elbert Mosley

    All lanes of I-77 are shut down after a two vehicle crash in Kanawha County. The crash was reported at just after 8 p.m. at mile marker 78 on I-77. Heavy entrapment is reported in the crash, but it is not clear if there are any injuries at this time. We will provide more information on this developing story as soon as we receive it.

    All lanes of I-77 are shut down after a two vehicle crash in Kanawha County. The crash was reported at just after 8 p.m. at mile marker 78 on I-77. Heavy entrapment is reported in the crash, but it is not clear if there are any injuries at this time. We will provide more information on this developing story as soon as we receive it.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police warn to wipe down shopping carts, but not because of germs

    Police warn to wipe down shopping carts, but not because of germs

    Thursday, November 9 2017 9:28 AM EST2017-11-09 14:28:39 GMT

    Police are advising shoppers to take a simple extra step that could save your life.

    Police are advising shoppers to take a simple extra step that could save your life.

  • Five Injured in Rollover Crash in Kanawha County

    Five Injured in Rollover Crash in Kanawha County

    Friday, November 10 2017 1:57 AM EST2017-11-10 06:57:18 GMT
    Director Nate AmosDirector Nate Amos

    KANAWHA COUNTY (WOWK) - Five people have been injured after a rollover crash on I-77 in Kanawha County.  The accident was reported on I-77 near mile marker 111 in Kanawha County. That's just north of the Tuppers Creek Exit. All northbound lanes are closed at this time. One person was ejected onto Tupper's Creek Road below the interstate. Traffic is being diverted off at the Tupper's Creek exit. Kanawha County Sheriff Office, Kanawha County EMS, and Sissonville Fire responded ...

    KANAWHA COUNTY (WOWK) - Five people have been injured after a rollover crash on I-77 in Kanawha County.  The accident was reported on I-77 near mile marker 111 in Kanawha County. That's just north of the Tuppers Creek Exit. All northbound lanes are closed at this time. One person was ejected onto Tupper's Creek Road below the interstate. Traffic is being diverted off at the Tupper's Creek exit. Kanawha County Sheriff Office, Kanawha County EMS, and Sissonville Fire responded ...

  • 1 Person Killed, 1 Injured in I-77 Crash, Lanes Reopen

    1 Person Killed, 1 Injured in I-77 Crash, Lanes Reopen

    Friday, November 10 2017 1:35 AM EST2017-11-10 06:35:24 GMT
    Photojournalist Elbert MosleyPhotojournalist Elbert Mosley

    All lanes of I-77 are shut down after a two vehicle crash in Kanawha County. The crash was reported at just after 8 p.m. at mile marker 78 on I-77. Heavy entrapment is reported in the crash, but it is not clear if there are any injuries at this time. We will provide more information on this developing story as soon as we receive it.

    All lanes of I-77 are shut down after a two vehicle crash in Kanawha County. The crash was reported at just after 8 p.m. at mile marker 78 on I-77. Heavy entrapment is reported in the crash, but it is not clear if there are any injuries at this time. We will provide more information on this developing story as soon as we receive it.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.