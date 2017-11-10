Five Injured in Rollover Crash in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY (WOWK) - Five people have been injured after a rollover crash on I-77 in Kanawha County.

The accident was reported on I-77 near mile marker 111 in Kanawha County. That's just north of the Tuppers Creek Exit.

All northbound lanes were closed for a couple of hours while crews cleared the scene but have since reopened.

One person was ejected onto Tupper's Creek Road below the interstate. At least two injuries are serious.

Traffic is being diverted off at the Tupper's Creek exit.

Kanawha County Sheriff Office, Kanawha County EMS, and Sissonville Fire responded to the scene.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.