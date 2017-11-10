Troopers investigate shooting death in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Troopers are on the scene of a body found in Clay. Dispatchers say it occurred near the Clay-Maysel Road area just before 9 A.M. The victim was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound. The victim has not been identified at this time. West Virginia State Police are investigating. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing story.
Ohio University Police say they are investigating after a female student reported three males pushed her down and grabbed her early Friday morning.
CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - Multiple agencies are on the scene after a body was found in the Olive Hill area. According to responders, the body was found near I-64, roughly one mile away from the Grayson exit. The roadway is closed at this time as crews assess the scene. The Kentucky State Police, Carter County Sheriff's Department, Grayson Police, and Carter County coroner are at the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing investigation.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - A student has been transported to a nearby hospital after being stabbed in the abdomen with a pocket knife by another student this morning at Johnson Central High School. According to Johnson Central Principal Noel Crum, the student was quickly transported by EMS and was fully conscious. They are believed to be in stable condition. The other student is in police custody. School operations have resumed as normal and Principal Crum says there i...
Four people have been shot including a child at an Ohio home.
ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) - Charges are expected against the Assistant Principal of a high school in Ashland. According to the Lewis County Sheriff's Department, Assistant Principal Justin Hollingsworth overdosed at his home. The Lewis County Sheriff's Department and Lewis County EMS responded to the scene. Lewis County EMS did administer narcan to revive Hollingsworth. It is not known what charges he is facing at this time. Hollingsworth is the Assistant Principal at Fairview High Scho...
An elderly woman died Monday January 9th, 2017 after a car accident with a Charleston Police officer on January 4th.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Putnam County Sheriff's Department is asking for your help in identifying two suspects who used a 17-year-old's stolen credit card. According to deputies, the two suspects made a large purchase at the Piggly Wiggly grocery store in Eleanor. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects, you're asked to contact Detective Sergean R. K. Lyon at 304-586-9846 or 304-964-2106. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ong...
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Police are advising shoppers to take a simple extra step that could save your life.
GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - One of the suspects killed in a police chase in Greenup County has been identified.
A police interrogation of a man charged with drug and gun offenses ended prematurely when an investigator was driven from the room by the suspect’s excessive flatulence.
The owners of the Charleston Town Center have been sued for breaching contract by defaulting on a $100 million loan.
It's been almost seven years since Dickie Riser vanished into thin air. But while its seems the case has gone cold, Riser's family says the investigator is hotter than ever.
Veterans Day is Saturday, Nov. 11, and many local businesses and organizations are showing their appreciation for those who’ve sacrificed so much by offering dozens of freebies and discounts to veterans and active military members.
