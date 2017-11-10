Crews respond to body found near I-64 in Carter County - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Crews respond to body found near I-64 in Carter County

By Lucas Bosley, Assignment Editor
CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - Multiple agencies are on the scene after a body was found in the Olive Hill area.

According to responders, the body was found near I-64, roughly one mile away from the Grayson exit. 

State Route 1947 was closed while crews assessed the scene, but it has since been reopened.

The Kentucky State Police, Carter County Sheriff's Department, Grayson Police, and Carter County coroner are at the scene.

  Troopers investigate shooting death in Clay County

    Troopers investigate shooting death in Clay County

    Friday, November 10 2017 7:16 PM EST2017-11-11 00:16:46 GMT

    CLAY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Troopers are on the scene of a body found in Clay. Dispatchers say it occurred near the Clay-Maysel Road area just before 9 A.M.  The victim was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound.  The victim has not been identified at this time. West Virginia State Police are investigating.  Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing story.

  Man Wanted After Robbing Hotdog Stand in Boone County at Knifepoint

    Man Wanted After Robbing Hotdog Stand in Boone County at Knifepoint

    Friday, November 10 2017 5:37 PM EST2017-11-10 22:37:34 GMT
    BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Deputies are looking for a man after an armed robbery at a restaurant in Boone County. According to the Boone County Sheriff's Department, a man wearing a black mask and a camo jacket walked up to the Sam's Hot Dog stand in the Comfort area and robbed the eatery.  The man wielded a knife and got away with approximately $600. The suspect drove away in a silver Ford Explorer Four Track truck. No injuries resulted in the armed robbery. If you have any ...
  Ohio University student says three men groped her in parking lot

    Ohio University student says three men groped her in parking lot

    Friday, November 10 2017 5:25 PM EST2017-11-10 22:25:08 GMT

    Ohio University Police say they are investigating after a female student reported three males pushed her down and grabbed her early Friday morning.

  Daughter who married own mother pleads guilty to incest

    Daughter who married own mother pleads guilty to incest

    Friday, November 10 2017 7:38 PM EST2017-11-11 00:38:37 GMT
    DUNCAN, Okla. (AP) – An Oklahoma woman who married her biological mother has pleaded guilty to incest. Court records show 26-year-old Misty Spann of Duncan pleaded guilty Tuesday in Stephens County District Court. Under the deal, she was sentenced to 10 years of probation. Her mother, 44-year-old Patricia Spann, has pleaded not guilty to incest. Prosecutors say the two married in 2016. Court records show the marriage was annulled last month at the request of Misty Spann on th...
  Police warn to wipe down shopping carts, but not because of germs

    Police warn to wipe down shopping carts, but not because of germs

    Thursday, November 9 2017 9:28 AM EST2017-11-09 14:28:39 GMT

    Police are advising shoppers to take a simple extra step that could save your life.

  Driver Airlifted to Hospital After Colliding with Tree

    Driver Airlifted to Hospital After Colliding with Tree

    Friday, November 10 2017 2:34 PM EST2017-11-10 19:34:40 GMT
    RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) - One person was airlifted to the hospital after a vehicle struck a tree. According to a release from Ripley Fire and Rescue, the accident took place on US-33 not far from the Roane-Jackson Technical Center near the Jackson/Roane County border in Jackson County. The driver left the roadway and struck a tree head-on. The driver had to be cut from the vehicle and was then airlifted from the scene. Ripley Fire, along with Roane County fire units responded to the scene.
