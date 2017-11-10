Police: Suspect’s overwhelming gas shuts down interrogation

A police interrogation of a man charged with drug and gun offenses ended prematurely when an investigator was driven from the room by the suspect’s excessive flatulence.
A man who said he tripped and broke his hip while buying a watermelon at a Walmart store has won a $7.5 million verdict in his lawsuit against the retailer.
In an effort to fight “revenge porn”, Facebook and the Australian government are teaming up in a controversial way to prevent the images from being posted on social media.
A young man detained by police during a drunken argument was found to be carrying a baby python in his pants, and may be in trouble under animal welfare laws.
Just in time for the holidays, Hidden Valley and Flavourgallery.com are offering ranch dressing lovers a chance to order a keg of the popular salad dressing.
A call from a concerned citizen led to the arrest of a woman for a DUI on a horse.
A preschool teacher accused of biting a 2-year-old student on the face has been arrested on a charge of felony cruelty to a juvenile.
Six high school students were sent to the hospital on Thursday after consuming laced gummy bears
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Police are advising shoppers to take a simple extra step that could save your life.
GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - One of the suspects killed in a police chase in Greenup County has been identified.
The owners of the Charleston Town Center have been sued for breaching contract by defaulting on a $100 million loan.
It's been almost seven years since Dickie Riser vanished into thin air. But while its seems the case has gone cold, Riser's family says the investigator is hotter than ever.
Veterans Day is Saturday, Nov. 11, and many local businesses and organizations are showing their appreciation for those who’ve sacrificed so much by offering dozens of freebies and discounts to veterans and active military members.
