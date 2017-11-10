China Energy Deal on "Inside West Virginia Politics"

The China Energy deal with West Virginia, unveiled on President Trump's visit to China continues to be the buzz of the Mountain State. This Sunday on "Inside West Virginia Politics," will take a look at the proposed 83 billion dollar investment in the state's natural gas industry by the Chinese.

"This is a job creator; it's an energy producer; and it's going to provide lots of tax revenue for West Virginia. So it's a very big thing," said Steve Roberts, President West Virginia Chamber of Commerce.

But much like the coal industry, there are environmental concerns about natural gas. The Sierra Club and other organizations want assurance that alternative energy will be looked at, and the air and water protected.

"And we think there's a better way. We think there's a way to build a local economy around local foods, agriculture, solar, wind in some cases, but better energy sources than natural gas," said Bill Price, Sierra Club of West Virginia.

Many of the details of the arrangement are yet to be made public, but state leaders promise the environment will be a high priority.

"We're very cognizant of ensuring we protect our water, natural resources and those type concerns. So we will be diligent and vigilant about protecting that," said State Sen. Mitch Carmichael, (R) Senate President.

Some of the initial work could begin within six months.

