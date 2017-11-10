2 Arrested Armed Robbery of Hotdog Stand, 1 Still Wanted - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

2 Arrested Armed Robbery of Hotdog Stand, 1 Still Wanted

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Justin John Woodrum Justin John Woodrum
Dustin Clark and Miranda Clark Dustin Clark and Miranda Clark
Dustin Clark Dustin Clark
Miranda Clark Miranda Clark

UPDATE STORY: 11/15/17 @ 7:00 p.m.

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - According to the Boone County Sheriff's Department, two of the three people wanted in the armed robbery of a hotdog stand in Boone County have been apprehended.

The Sheriff's Department says that Miranda Clark and Dustin Clark have both been apprehended.

Justin Woodrum is still being sought after. He was last to be known living on the west side of Charleston.

ORIGINAL STORY: 11/10/17 @ 5:30 p.m.

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Deputies are looking for three people after an armed robbery at a restaurant in Boone County.

According to the Boone County Sheriff's Department, a man wearing a black mask and a camo jacket walked up to the Sam's Hot Dog stand in the Comfort area and robbed the eatery. 

The man wielded a knife and got away with approximately $600.

The suspect drove away in a silver Ford Explorer Four Track truck.

No injuries resulted in the armed robbery.

The Boone County Sheriff's Department is looking for Justin John Woodrum, who is last known to be living on the West side of Charleston, and Dustin and Miranda Clark, whose last known locations were Hamlin or Barboursville.

All three suspects are wanted on Armed Robbery and Conspiracy charges.  The trio should be considered Armed and dangerous.   

If their whereabouts are known you are asked to contact local authorities or Boone County Sheriff's Deputies at 304-369-9913 or 304-369-7340

