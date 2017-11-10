Man Wanted After Robbing Hotdog Stand in Boone County at Knifepoint

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Deputies are looking for a man after an armed robbery at a restaurant in Boone County.

According to the Boone County Sheriff's Department, a man wearing a black mask and a camo jacket walked up to the Sam's Hot Dog stand in the Comfort area and robbed the eatery.

The man wielded a knife and got away with approximately $600.

The suspect drove away in a silver Ford Explorer Four Track truck.

No injuries resulted in the armed robbery.

If you have any information on this man's whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Boone County Sheriff's Department at 304-369-7340.