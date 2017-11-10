Coal Grove to Get a New Statue

A local high school in Coal Grove, Ohio is creating a student-solider statue, to honor those that served and are currently serving our country.

COAL GROVE, OHIO (WOWK)---A high school that dedicates time to those who have served, and continue to serve our country. "It just feels like a wonderful way to give back to the people that have done so much for us," said Dawson-Bryant High School History Teacher Derek Parsons.

Dawson-Bryant high, which many know as Coal Grove High, was renamed in remembrance of the first two high school students to join the military straight out of high school who were killed in World War II. "And just have a lasting mark on the school to say we do appreciate the military and we want to honor that from now on," said Parsons.

And now the school's history club is honoring their legacy. By creating a six-foot statue of a student-solider, to honor future graduates who volunteer to serve and protect our freedoms. "It's a graduating senior in a cap and gown holding a year book and a folded American flag against his chest with combat boots," Parsons explains.

There are about 5 to 10 students that graduate and enlist in the military each year. And even students say it's more than just for the school . "I think this Is going to be something good for the community because we are very small. We don't do a lot," said Vice President of the History Club Khylee Keaton.



And the President of the History club Hansleigh Adkins adds, "it is very important to us because our school is named after veterans and in the community we have so many veterans and we like to recognize them."

The school is allotted over $50,000 for the statue. Once they raise half of the money the Dawson-Bryant school board will match the other half. And members of the community, such as local pastors, couldn't be more excited for this new project. "it doesn't take a lot to get the excitement going for that because these men and women they do so much for us. and just this as one way to show our gratitude and respect for that," said Pastor Brad Jenkins.

And with over $14,000 already raised the school is on it's way to getting the statue up... sooner than later.

Aaliyah Brown 13 News, Working for You.