Report: Global warming could leave 2 million US homes underwater by end of century

By Lucas Bosley, Assignment Editor
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Harvey, Irma, Maria. The triple punch of hurricanes sent floodwaters into neighborhoods from the Caribbean to the East and Gulf coasts.

Now, a new report warns of a slower moving but much more dangerous peril: global warming could leave nearly 2 million American homes underwater by the end of the century.

The dire prediction comes from Zillow. The online real estate database says entire towns could be wiped off the map.

If the new report ultimately comes true, goodbye Miami Beach. Malibu? Just a memory.

Homeowners in California and across the country could lose billions because of climate change.

Zillow’s report is based on a 6-foot sea level rise, midway between the conservative government estimates and a projection based on a bigger loss of the polar ice caps.

Zillow says five metropolitan areas–Miami, New York, Ft. Myers, Boston, have the most to lose from a 6-foot sea level rise.

Miami will suffer the worst, with nearly half a million homes underwater, including more than 80 percent of Miami Beach.

The total loss will be more than $200 billion.

In the New York City area, including Long Island, 180,000 homes are at-risk, totaling a $123 billion loss.

Nationwide, Zillow estimates that 1.9 million homes could be underwater within a few decades. Those homes are worth nearly $1 trillion.

On the West Coast, Southern California will suffer the most costly losses. 4,500 homes worth more than $7.5 billion in Newport Beach would be a total loss.

Coronado in San Diego County could see more than $2 billion in losses. Huntington Beach will cost just a bit less.

And Malibu, where just 247 homes are in peril, their total value is more than $1 billion.

For unexplained reasons, the Zillow report does not mention the Bay Area.

But other scientists have predicted that a 6-foot ocean rise will turn parts of Richmond into an island and flood the Sacramento Valley.

As before and after images show, other scientists have predicted that a 6-foot ocean rise would flood the Sacramento Valley and put Stockton at the end of a saltwater sea.

