Daughter who married own mother pleads guilty to incest

On this Week's Destination Adventure, the Highest State Capital in the USA On this Week's Destination Adventure, the Highest State Capital in the USA Santa Fe, New Mexico SANTA FE, NM (WOWK) - This week on destination adventure, I'm here in Santa Fe, New Mexico. At over 7000 feet above sea level, it's the highest state capital in the United States. But we're not here to talk politics, we're here to go hiking. So grab your pack, and let's hit the trail. My guide, Manny, has been hiking and biking the trails around Santa Fe for decades. “The weather here in Santa Fe is really good all year long for this kind of hiking,” stated Manny M... SANTA FE, NM (WOWK) - This week on destination adventure, I'm here in Santa Fe, New Mexico. At over 7000 feet above sea level, it's the highest state capital in the United States. But we're not here to talk politics, we're here to go hiking. So grab your pack, and let's hit the trail. My guide, Manny, has been hiking and biking the trails around Santa Fe for decades. “The weather here in Santa Fe is really good all year long for this kind of hiking,” stated Manny M...

AT&T to Add 50 New Jobs in Huntington AT&T to Add 50 New Jobs in Huntington Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0 HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — AT&T is adding 50 new jobs to Huntington. The company is hiring 50 customer service representatives at the DIRECTV call center in Huntington. The company is hosting a hiring event on November 16, 2017, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the center, which is located at 2203 5th St., in Huntington. “More and more people are turning to AT&T for their entertainment and other services, and we want them to have the best experience,” said J... HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — AT&T is adding 50 new jobs to Huntington. The company is hiring 50 customer service representatives at the DIRECTV call center in Huntington. The company is hosting a hiring event on November 16, 2017, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the center, which is located at 2203 5th St., in Huntington. “More and more people are turning to AT&T for their entertainment and other services, and we want them to have the best experience,” said J...

Daughter who married own mother pleads guilty to incest Daughter who married own mother pleads guilty to incest DUNCAN, Okla. (AP) – An Oklahoma woman who married her biological mother has pleaded guilty to incest. Court records show 26-year-old Misty Spann of Duncan pleaded guilty Tuesday in Stephens County District Court. Under the deal, she was sentenced to 10 years of probation. Her mother, 44-year-old Patricia Spann, has pleaded not guilty to incest. Prosecutors say the two married in 2016. Court records show the marriage was annulled last month at the request of Misty Spann on th... DUNCAN, Okla. (AP) – An Oklahoma woman who married her biological mother has pleaded guilty to incest. Court records show 26-year-old Misty Spann of Duncan pleaded guilty Tuesday in Stephens County District Court. Under the deal, she was sentenced to 10 years of probation. Her mother, 44-year-old Patricia Spann, has pleaded not guilty to incest. Prosecutors say the two married in 2016. Court records show the marriage was annulled last month at the request of Misty Spann on th...

Report: Global warming could leave 2 million US homes underwater by end of century Report: Global warming could leave 2 million US homes underwater by end of century SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Harvey, Irma, Maria. The triple punch of hurricanes sent floodwaters into neighborhoods from the Caribbean to the East and Gulf coasts. Now, a new report warns of a slower moving but much more dangerous peril: global warming could leave nearly 2 million American homes underwater by the end of the century. The dire prediction comes from Zillow. The online real estate database says entire towns could be wiped off the map. If the new report ... SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Harvey, Irma, Maria. The triple punch of hurricanes sent floodwaters into neighborhoods from the Caribbean to the East and Gulf coasts. Now, a new report warns of a slower moving but much more dangerous peril: global warming could leave nearly 2 million American homes underwater by the end of the century. The dire prediction comes from Zillow. The online real estate database says entire towns could be wiped off the map. If the new report ...

Is April the giraffe pregnant again? Is April the giraffe pregnant again? The owner of Animal Adventure Park is being coy when it comes to news that April the giraffe may be pregnant again. The owner of Animal Adventure Park is being coy when it comes to news that April the giraffe may be pregnant again.

App lets you know if McDonald’s ice cream machine is down App lets you know if McDonald’s ice cream machine is down © Photo: Keith Srakocic, AP (WCMH) — Have you ever pulled into the drive-thru for a McFlurry or vanilla cone, only to be told the ice cream machine is down? The developers of an iPhone app hope to solve that problem for good. Ice Check allows people to find their closest McDonald’s and tell at a glance whether its ice cream machine is up or down. The app also allows users to report the status of an ice cream machine. “I came up with the idea for the app around a year ago, after a l... (WCMH) — Have you ever pulled into the drive-thru for a McFlurry or vanilla cone, only to be told the ice cream machine is down? The developers of an iPhone app hope to solve that problem for good. Ice Check allows people to find their closest McDonald’s and tell at a glance whether its ice cream machine is up or down. The app also allows users to report the status of an ice cream machine. “I came up with the idea for the app around a year ago, after a l...