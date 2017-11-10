AT&T to Add 50 New Jobs in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — AT&T is adding 50 new jobs to Huntington.

The company is hiring 50 customer service representatives at the DIRECTV call center in Huntington.

The company is hosting a hiring event on November 16, 2017, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the center, which is located at 2203 5th St., in Huntington.

“More and more people are turning to AT&T for their entertainment and other services, and we want them to have the best experience,” said J. Michael Schweder, president, AT&T Mid Atlantic. "We’re investing in our people and our networks as part of that commitment. We look forward to welcoming more employees to the AT&T family.”

In addition to creating jobs in West Virginia, AT&T is investing in its network. AT&T invested nearly $200 million in our West Virginia wireless and wired networks during 2014-2016.

AT&T’s people are leading the way for everything the company does. That’s why it’s committed to giving team members the benefits, tools and resources they need to reach their fullest potential – both professionally and personally.

For the fastest experience, AT&T recommends that individuals apply online prior to the event and complete the required assessment.

For those unable to attend the event or who want to start the hiring process faster, apply online and complete the assessment to be considered for the next steps of the interview process. More details are available at http://work.att.jobs/huntingtoncsr.