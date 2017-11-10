AT&T to Add 50 New Jobs in Huntington - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

AT&T to Add 50 New Jobs in Huntington

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect
Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0 Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — AT&T is adding 50 new jobs to Huntington.

The company is hiring 50 customer service representatives at the DIRECTV call center in Huntington.

The company is hosting a hiring event on November 16, 2017, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the center, which is located at 2203 5th St., in Huntington.

“More and more people are turning to AT&T for their entertainment and other services, and we want them to have the best experience,” said J. Michael Schweder, president, AT&T Mid Atlantic. "We’re investing in our people and our networks as part of that commitment. We look forward to welcoming more employees to the AT&T family.”

In addition to creating jobs in West Virginia, AT&T is investing in its network.  AT&T invested nearly $200 million in our West Virginia wireless and wired networks during 2014-2016.

AT&T’s people are leading the way for everything the company does. That’s why it’s committed to giving team members the benefits, tools and resources they need to reach their fullest potential – both professionally and personally.

For the fastest experience, AT&T recommends that individuals apply online prior to the event and complete the required assessment. 

For those unable to attend the event or who want to start the hiring process faster, apply online and complete the assessment to be considered for the next steps of the interview process.  More details are available at http://work.att.jobs/huntingtoncsr

  • More NewsMore>>

  • On this Week's Destination Adventure, the Highest State Capital in the USA

    On this Week's Destination Adventure, the Highest State Capital in the USA

    Friday, November 10 2017 10:54 PM EST2017-11-11 03:54:24 GMT
    Santa Fe, New MexicoSanta Fe, New Mexico

    SANTA FE, NM (WOWK) - This week on destination adventure, I'm here in Santa Fe, New Mexico. At over 7000 feet above sea level, it's the highest state capital in the United States. But we're not here to talk politics, we're here to go hiking. So grab your pack, and let's hit the trail.  My guide, Manny, has been hiking and biking the trails around Santa Fe for decades. “The weather here in Santa Fe is really good all year long for this kind of hiking,” stated Manny M...

    SANTA FE, NM (WOWK) - This week on destination adventure, I'm here in Santa Fe, New Mexico. At over 7000 feet above sea level, it's the highest state capital in the United States. But we're not here to talk politics, we're here to go hiking. So grab your pack, and let's hit the trail.  My guide, Manny, has been hiking and biking the trails around Santa Fe for decades. “The weather here in Santa Fe is really good all year long for this kind of hiking,” stated Manny M...

  • AT&T to Add 50 New Jobs in Huntington

    AT&T to Add 50 New Jobs in Huntington

    Friday, November 10 2017 10:15 PM EST2017-11-11 03:15:10 GMT
    Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0
    HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — AT&T is adding 50 new jobs to Huntington. The company is hiring 50 customer service representatives at the DIRECTV call center in Huntington. The company is hosting a hiring event on November 16, 2017, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the center, which is located at 2203 5th St., in Huntington. “More and more people are turning to AT&T for their entertainment and other services, and we want them to have the best experience,” said J...
    HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — AT&T is adding 50 new jobs to Huntington. The company is hiring 50 customer service representatives at the DIRECTV call center in Huntington. The company is hosting a hiring event on November 16, 2017, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the center, which is located at 2203 5th St., in Huntington. “More and more people are turning to AT&T for their entertainment and other services, and we want them to have the best experience,” said J...

  • Daughter who married own mother pleads guilty to incest

    Daughter who married own mother pleads guilty to incest

    Friday, November 10 2017 7:38 PM EST2017-11-11 00:38:37 GMT
    DUNCAN, Okla. (AP) – An Oklahoma woman who married her biological mother has pleaded guilty to incest. Court records show 26-year-old Misty Spann of Duncan pleaded guilty Tuesday in Stephens County District Court. Under the deal, she was sentenced to 10 years of probation. Her mother, 44-year-old Patricia Spann, has pleaded not guilty to incest. Prosecutors say the two married in 2016. Court records show the marriage was annulled last month at the request of Misty Spann on th...
    DUNCAN, Okla. (AP) – An Oklahoma woman who married her biological mother has pleaded guilty to incest. Court records show 26-year-old Misty Spann of Duncan pleaded guilty Tuesday in Stephens County District Court. Under the deal, she was sentenced to 10 years of probation. Her mother, 44-year-old Patricia Spann, has pleaded not guilty to incest. Prosecutors say the two married in 2016. Court records show the marriage was annulled last month at the request of Misty Spann on th...
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Daughter who married own mother pleads guilty to incest

    Daughter who married own mother pleads guilty to incest

    Friday, November 10 2017 7:38 PM EST2017-11-11 00:38:37 GMT
    DUNCAN, Okla. (AP) – An Oklahoma woman who married her biological mother has pleaded guilty to incest. Court records show 26-year-old Misty Spann of Duncan pleaded guilty Tuesday in Stephens County District Court. Under the deal, she was sentenced to 10 years of probation. Her mother, 44-year-old Patricia Spann, has pleaded not guilty to incest. Prosecutors say the two married in 2016. Court records show the marriage was annulled last month at the request of Misty Spann on th...
    DUNCAN, Okla. (AP) – An Oklahoma woman who married her biological mother has pleaded guilty to incest. Court records show 26-year-old Misty Spann of Duncan pleaded guilty Tuesday in Stephens County District Court. Under the deal, she was sentenced to 10 years of probation. Her mother, 44-year-old Patricia Spann, has pleaded not guilty to incest. Prosecutors say the two married in 2016. Court records show the marriage was annulled last month at the request of Misty Spann on th...

  • Police warn to wipe down shopping carts, but not because of germs

    Police warn to wipe down shopping carts, but not because of germs

    Thursday, November 9 2017 9:28 AM EST2017-11-09 14:28:39 GMT

    Police are advising shoppers to take a simple extra step that could save your life.

    Police are advising shoppers to take a simple extra step that could save your life.

  • Driver Airlifted to Hospital After Colliding with Tree

    Driver Airlifted to Hospital After Colliding with Tree

    Friday, November 10 2017 2:34 PM EST2017-11-10 19:34:40 GMT
    Ripley Fire and RescueRipley Fire and Rescue
    RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) - One person was airlifted to the hospital after a vehicle struck a tree. According to a release from Ripley Fire and Rescue, the accident took place on US-33 not far from the Roane-Jackson Technical Center near the Jackson/Roane County border in Jackson County. The driver left the roadway and struck a tree head-on. The driver had to be cut from the vehicle and was then airlifted from the scene. Ripley Fire, along with Roane County fire units responded to the scene.
    RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) - One person was airlifted to the hospital after a vehicle struck a tree. According to a release from Ripley Fire and Rescue, the accident took place on US-33 not far from the Roane-Jackson Technical Center near the Jackson/Roane County border in Jackson County. The driver left the roadway and struck a tree head-on. The driver had to be cut from the vehicle and was then airlifted from the scene. Ripley Fire, along with Roane County fire units responded to the scene.
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.