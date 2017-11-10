On this Week's Destination Adventure, the Highest State Capital in the USA

SANTA FE, NM (WOWK) - This week on destination adventure, I'm here in Santa Fe, New Mexico. At over 7000 feet above sea level, it's the highest state capital in the United States. But we're not here to talk politics, we're here to go hiking. So grab your pack, and let's hit the trail. My guide, Manny, has been hiking and biking the trails around Santa Fe for decades. “The weather here in Santa Fe is really good all year long for this kind of hiking,” stated Manny M...
SANTA FE, NM (WOWK) - This week on destination adventure, I'm here in Santa Fe, New Mexico. At over 7000 feet above sea level, it's the highest state capital in the United States. But we're not here to talk politics, we're here to go hiking. So grab your pack, and let's hit the trail. My guide, Manny, has been hiking and biking the trails around Santa Fe for decades. “The weather here in Santa Fe is really good all year long for this kind of hiking,” stated Manny M...
They invited all of West Virginia to come and see this new bridge and it's balance between engineering, architecture, and nature.
They invited all of West Virginia to come and see this new bridge and it's balance between engineering, architecture, and nature.
It’s an activity for all ages that has gained popularity over the last decade. You’ll see them in all out every river and lake in the region. In this week’s Destination Adventure, we’re introducing you to a new option that makes stand-up paddle boarding, even more, user friendly.
It’s an activity for all ages that has gained popularity over the last decade. You’ll see them in all out every river and lake in the region. In this week’s Destination Adventure, we’re introducing you to a new option that makes stand-up paddle boarding, even more, user friendly.
College football kicked off last week and for the next few months, fans will flock to stadiums to cheer on their favorite teams. Large numbers of these fans will gather early and celebrate before and after kick-off in tailgate parties around the country.
College football kicked off last week and for the next few months, fans will flock to stadiums to cheer on their favorite teams. Large numbers of these fans will gather early and celebrate before and after kick-off in tailgate parties around the country.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - How do you feel about an adventure involving obstacles with names like Pinball, Butcher’s Block, Thread the Needle and Meat Grinder? Sounds pretty intimidating, Right? Well, in tonight’s destination adventure, we’re heading down to the New River to take you through them all and you don't even have to get your feet wet. On this weeks episode of destination adventure, we’re in one of the most beautiful and iconic places in West Virgin...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - How do you feel about an adventure involving obstacles with names like Pinball, Butcher’s Block, Thread the Needle and Meat Grinder? Sounds pretty intimidating, Right? Well, in tonight’s destination adventure, we’re heading down to the New River to take you through them all and you don't even have to get your feet wet. On this weeks episode of destination adventure, we’re in one of the most beautiful and iconic places in West Virgin...
SANTA FE, NM (WOWK) - This week on destination adventure, I'm here in Santa Fe, New Mexico. At over 7000 feet above sea level, it's the highest state capital in the United States. But we're not here to talk politics, we're here to go hiking. So grab your pack, and let's hit the trail. My guide, Manny, has been hiking and biking the trails around Santa Fe for decades. “The weather here in Santa Fe is really good all year long for this kind of hiking,” stated Manny M...
SANTA FE, NM (WOWK) - This week on destination adventure, I'm here in Santa Fe, New Mexico. At over 7000 feet above sea level, it's the highest state capital in the United States. But we're not here to talk politics, we're here to go hiking. So grab your pack, and let's hit the trail. My guide, Manny, has been hiking and biking the trails around Santa Fe for decades. “The weather here in Santa Fe is really good all year long for this kind of hiking,” stated Manny M...
Veterans Day is Saturday, Nov. 11, and many local businesses and organizations are showing their appreciation for those who’ve sacrificed so much by offering dozens of freebies and discounts to veterans and active military members.
Veterans Day is Saturday, Nov. 11, and many local businesses and organizations are showing their appreciation for those who’ve sacrificed so much by offering dozens of freebies and discounts to veterans and active military members.
The owners of the Charleston Town Center have been sued for breaching contract by defaulting on a $100 million loan.
The owners of the Charleston Town Center have been sued for breaching contract by defaulting on a $100 million loan.
Two adorable little girls who share same birthday think they are twins – despite their differences.
Two adorable little girls who share same birthday think they are twins – despite their differences.
The owner of Animal Adventure Park is being coy when it comes to news that April the giraffe may be pregnant again.
The owner of Animal Adventure Park is being coy when it comes to news that April the giraffe may be pregnant again.
West Virginia officials say they have an agreement with China Energy Investment Corp. Ltd. for the company to invest $83.7 billion in shale gas development and chemical manufacturing in West Virginia over 20 years.
West Virginia officials say they have an agreement with China Energy Investment Corp. Ltd. for the company to invest $83.7 billion in shale gas development and chemical manufacturing in West Virginia over 20 years.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Police are advising shoppers to take a simple extra step that could save your life.
Police are advising shoppers to take a simple extra step that could save your life.
GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - One of the suspects killed in a police chase in Greenup County has been identified.
GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - One of the suspects killed in a police chase in Greenup County has been identified.
A police interrogation of a man charged with drug and gun offenses ended prematurely when an investigator was driven from the room by the suspect’s excessive flatulence.
A police interrogation of a man charged with drug and gun offenses ended prematurely when an investigator was driven from the room by the suspect’s excessive flatulence.
The owners of the Charleston Town Center have been sued for breaching contract by defaulting on a $100 million loan.
The owners of the Charleston Town Center have been sued for breaching contract by defaulting on a $100 million loan.
It's been almost seven years since Dickie Riser vanished into thin air. But while its seems the case has gone cold, Riser's family says the investigator is hotter than ever.
It's been almost seven years since Dickie Riser vanished into thin air. But while its seems the case has gone cold, Riser's family says the investigator is hotter than ever.
Veterans Day is Saturday, Nov. 11, and many local businesses and organizations are showing their appreciation for those who’ve sacrificed so much by offering dozens of freebies and discounts to veterans and active military members.
Veterans Day is Saturday, Nov. 11, and many local businesses and organizations are showing their appreciation for those who’ve sacrificed so much by offering dozens of freebies and discounts to veterans and active military members.