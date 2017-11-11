Murder Trial Of Second Suspect In Coal Executive Case Has Been Delayed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A police interrogation of a Kansas City man charged with drug and gun offenses ended prematurely when an investigator was driven from the room by the suspect’s excessive flatulence.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A police interrogation of a Kansas City man charged with drug and gun offenses ended prematurely when an investigator was driven from the room by the suspect’s excessive flatulence.
On Sunday October 29th 2017 at approximately 3:30pm, the below pictured males entered Lowes located at 5750 MacCorkle Ave. in the city of Charleston. The two males are captured on video surveillance removing a generator valued at $1,200.00.
On Sunday October 29th 2017 at approximately 3:30pm, the below pictured males entered Lowes located at 5750 MacCorkle Ave. in the city of Charleston. The two males are captured on video surveillance removing a generator valued at $1,200.00.
WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (AP) - The trial of the second of two men accused in the 2016 fatal shooting of a West Virginia coal executive has been delayed.
WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (AP) - The trial of the second of two men accused in the 2016 fatal shooting of a West Virginia coal executive has been delayed.
CLAY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Troopers are on the scene of a body found in Clay. Dispatchers say it occurred near the Clay-Maysel Road area just before 9 A.M. The victim was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound. The victim has not been identified at this time. West Virginia State Police are investigating. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing story.
CLAY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Troopers are on the scene of a body found in Clay. Dispatchers say it occurred near the Clay-Maysel Road area just before 9 A.M. The victim was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound. The victim has not been identified at this time. West Virginia State Police are investigating. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing story.
Ohio University Police say they are investigating after a female student reported three males pushed her down and grabbed her early Friday morning.
Ohio University Police say they are investigating after a female student reported three males pushed her down and grabbed her early Friday morning.
CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - Multiple agencies are on the scene after a body was found in the Olive Hill area. According to responders, the body was found near I-64, roughly one mile away from the Grayson exit. The roadway is closed at this time as crews assess the scene. The Kentucky State Police, Carter County Sheriff's Department, Grayson Police, and Carter County coroner are at the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing investigation.
CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - Multiple agencies are on the scene after a body was found in the Olive Hill area. According to responders, the body was found near I-64, roughly one mile away from the Grayson exit. The roadway is closed at this time as crews assess the scene. The Kentucky State Police, Carter County Sheriff's Department, Grayson Police, and Carter County coroner are at the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing investigation.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - A student has been transported to a nearby hospital after being stabbed in the abdomen with a pocket knife by another student this morning at Johnson Central High School. According to Johnson Central Principal Noel Crum, the student was quickly transported by EMS and was fully conscious. They are believed to be in stable condition. The other student is in police custody. School operations have resumed as normal and Principal Crum says there i...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - A student has been transported to a nearby hospital after being stabbed in the abdomen with a pocket knife by another student this morning at Johnson Central High School. According to Johnson Central Principal Noel Crum, the student was quickly transported by EMS and was fully conscious. They are believed to be in stable condition. The other student is in police custody. School operations have resumed as normal and Principal Crum says there i...
Four people have been shot including a child at an Ohio home.
Four people have been shot including a child at an Ohio home.
ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) - Charges are expected against the Assistant Principal of a high school in Ashland. According to the Lewis County Sheriff's Department, Assistant Principal Justin Hollingsworth overdosed at his home. The Lewis County Sheriff's Department and Lewis County EMS responded to the scene. Lewis County EMS did administer narcan to revive Hollingsworth. It is not known what charges he is facing at this time. Hollingsworth is the Assistant Principal at Fairview High Scho...
ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) - Charges are expected against the Assistant Principal of a high school in Ashland. According to the Lewis County Sheriff's Department, Assistant Principal Justin Hollingsworth overdosed at his home. The Lewis County Sheriff's Department and Lewis County EMS responded to the scene. Lewis County EMS did administer narcan to revive Hollingsworth. It is not known what charges he is facing at this time. Hollingsworth is the Assistant Principal at Fairview High Scho...
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Logan County Deputies and West Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting in Logan County.
Logan County Deputies and West Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting in Logan County.
On Sunday October 29th 2017 at approximately 3:30pm, the below pictured males entered Lowes located at 5750 MacCorkle Ave. in the city of Charleston. The two males are captured on video surveillance removing a generator valued at $1,200.00.
On Sunday October 29th 2017 at approximately 3:30pm, the below pictured males entered Lowes located at 5750 MacCorkle Ave. in the city of Charleston. The two males are captured on video surveillance removing a generator valued at $1,200.00.
FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio firefighter-paramedic driving an overdose patient to the hospital needed rescue himself.
FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio firefighter-paramedic driving an overdose patient to the hospital needed rescue himself.
Police are advising shoppers to take a simple extra step that could save your life.
Police are advising shoppers to take a simple extra step that could save your life.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A police interrogation of a Kansas City man charged with drug and gun offenses ended prematurely when an investigator was driven from the room by the suspect’s excessive flatulence.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A police interrogation of a Kansas City man charged with drug and gun offenses ended prematurely when an investigator was driven from the room by the suspect’s excessive flatulence.
It's been almost seven years since Dickie Riser vanished into thin air. But while its seems the case has gone cold, Riser's family says the investigator is hotter than ever.
It's been almost seven years since Dickie Riser vanished into thin air. But while its seems the case has gone cold, Riser's family says the investigator is hotter than ever.
GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - One of the suspects killed in a police chase in Greenup County has been identified.
GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - One of the suspects killed in a police chase in Greenup County has been identified.