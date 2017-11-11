Murder Trial Of Second Suspect In Coal Executive Case Has Been Delayed

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (AP) - The trial of the second of two men accused in the 2016 fatal shooting of a West Virginia coal executive has been delayed.

News outlets report that the murder trial for 20-year-old Brandon Lee Fitzpatrick, of Kentucky, was pushed last week from Nov. 13 to Dec. 4 to allow attorneys time to receive and process transcripts from the trial of 22-year-old Anthony Raheem Arriaga.

Authorities say 59-year-old Bennett K. Hatfield was visiting his wife's gravesite when he was shot in May 2016. Prosecutors say the men killed Hatfield as part of a scheme to steal his vehicle and sell its parts. Hatfield had resigned in 2015 as Patriot Coal's president and CEO.

Arriaga was convicted last month of first-degree murder, robbery and conspiracy, and sentenced to life in prison.