Police Look For Two Men Who Stole Generators From Lowe's

On Sunday October 29th 2017 at approximately 3:30pm, the below pictured males entered Lowes located at 5750 MacCorkle Ave. in the city of Charleston.

The two males are captured on video surveillance removing a generator valued at $1,200.00.

The males exit the commercial establishment going the wrong way through the main entrance and leave the parking lot in a red, possibly late 90’s F-150.

The vehicle has a regular cab and a bedliner. If anyone has any information in regards to the identity of these (2) individuals please contact Det. Chris Lioi at 304-348-6480 or send a message to the page.

The Charleston Criminal Investigations Division appreciates any assistance in this matter.