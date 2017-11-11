Huntington Veterans Day Parade

We take a closer look into one Veterans experience at the parade and a what being a Veteran means to him.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)--- Fred Buchannon says he didn't fight for the accolades.. but for his fellow soldiers. "we do it for each other, not so it'll come back on us, we dedicate our lives to protecting our rights and our country and it's just ingrained it's in our blood."

Buchannon started serving his country more than 40 years ago. but on veterans day-- he wants others to remember the freedoms vets have fought for. "I am incredibly proud to say I am a Navy Veteran, but it's not about me it's about what the Veteran did for their country."

Buchannon says it means a lot that so many people take time to recognize what he and others did to defend the united states."all gave some, some gave all, when a veteran signs up he issues a blank check for the united states for and including his life."

Aaliyah Brown 13 News, Working for You