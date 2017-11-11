Huntington Veterans Day Parade - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

We take a closer look into one Veterans experience at the parade and a what being a Veteran means to him.

Huntington Veterans Day Parade

Posted: Updated:
By Aaliyah Brown, MMJ/Reporter
Connect

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)--- Fred Buchannon says he didn't fight for the accolades.. but for his fellow soldiers. "we do it for each other, not so it'll come back on us, we dedicate our lives to protecting our rights and our country and it's just ingrained it's in our blood."

Buchannon started serving his country more than 40 years ago. but on veterans day-- he wants others to remember the freedoms vets have fought for. "I am incredibly proud to say I am a Navy Veteran, but it's not about me it's about what the Veteran did for their country."

Buchannon says it means a lot that so many people take time to recognize what he and others did to defend the united states."all gave some, some gave all, when a veteran signs up he issues a blank check for the united states for and including his life."

Aaliyah Brown 13 News, Working for You

Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.