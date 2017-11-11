Bugler And His Dog Travels The Country Honoring Fallen Veterans - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Bugler And His Dog Travels The Country Honoring Fallen Veterans

Posted: Updated:

DENVER, CO (KUSA) Lon Hodge and his dog Gander are on a mission to honor veterans and raise awareness.

They have traveled to 39 states to play “Taps” on his bugle and read the names of 22 veterans who died by suicide.

“As best we know, 22 veterans take their lives every day,” Hodge said. “I’ve said that most of us with severe anxiety disorder and PTSD, we carry suicide in our pocket. You know, like a coin we can cash in.”

Hodge lived in that dark place until he met Gander, who helped him heal.

The bugler and his dog travel to cemeteries around the country as part of a campaign they call Fetch 22. The Pueblo native wants to spread the idea that veterans can be ‘brought back’ through service dogs.

“The line everybody uses is Gander knows. Gander knows,” Hodge said.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Parkersburg Schools Will Not Have To Make-Up Missed Days Due To Fire

    Parkersburg Schools Will Not Have To Make-Up Missed Days Due To Fire

    Saturday, November 11 2017 10:38 PM EST2017-11-12 03:38:06 GMT
    PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia education officials say schools won't have to make up five days lost because of a massive warehouse fire. According to The Parkersburg News and Sentinel, state Superintendent of Schools Steven Paine granted Wood County schools a waiver for the days lost in October due to the fire. We will Update with the latest information as it becomes available.
    PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia education officials say schools won't have to make up five days lost because of a massive warehouse fire. According to The Parkersburg News and Sentinel, state Superintendent of Schools Steven Paine granted Wood County schools a waiver for the days lost in October due to the fire. We will Update with the latest information as it becomes available.

  • Bugler And His Dog Travels The Country Honoring Fallen Veterans

    Bugler And His Dog Travels The Country Honoring Fallen Veterans

    Saturday, November 11 2017 9:57 PM EST2017-11-12 02:57:12 GMT

    DENVER, CO (KUSA) Lon Hodge and his dog Gander are on a mission to honor veterans and raise awareness. 

    DENVER, CO (KUSA) Lon Hodge and his dog Gander are on a mission to honor veterans and raise awareness. 

  • Veterans Day Marked With Parades, Somber Ceremonies

    Veterans Day Marked With Parades, Somber Ceremonies

    Saturday, November 11 2017 5:31 PM EST2017-11-11 22:31:50 GMT

    Americans honored their military veterans Saturday with a parade in the wintry cold of New York City, where one World War II vet thanked onlookers for remembering, and in a somber ceremony in a Texas community bloodied by a church massacre where almost half of those killed had ties to the U.S. Air Force. 

    Americans honored their military veterans Saturday with a parade in the wintry cold of New York City, where one World War II vet thanked onlookers for remembering, and in a somber ceremony in a Texas community bloodied by a church massacre where almost half of those killed had ties to the U.S. Air Force. 

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police In Logan County Are Investigating A Shooting In Chapmanville

    Police In Logan County Are Investigating A Shooting In Chapmanville

    Saturday, November 11 2017 11:22 PM EST2017-11-12 04:22:33 GMT

    Logan County Deputies and West Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting in Logan County. 

    Logan County Deputies and West Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting in Logan County. 

  • Police Look For Two Men Who Stole Generators From Lowe's

    Police Look For Two Men Who Stole Generators From Lowe's

    Saturday, November 11 2017 7:03 PM EST2017-11-12 00:03:53 GMT

    On Sunday October 29th 2017 at approximately 3:30pm, the below pictured males entered Lowes located at 5750 MacCorkle Ave. in the city of Charleston. The two males are captured on video surveillance removing a generator valued at $1,200.00.

    On Sunday October 29th 2017 at approximately 3:30pm, the below pictured males entered Lowes located at 5750 MacCorkle Ave. in the city of Charleston. The two males are captured on video surveillance removing a generator valued at $1,200.00.

  • Paramedic Overdoses After Contact With Drugs

    Paramedic Overdoses After Contact With Drugs

    Saturday, November 11 2017 1:50 PM EST2017-11-11 18:50:15 GMT

    FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio firefighter-paramedic driving an overdose patient to the hospital needed rescue himself.    

    FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio firefighter-paramedic driving an overdose patient to the hospital needed rescue himself.    

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.