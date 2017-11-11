Parkersburg Schools Will Not Have To Make-Up Missed Days Due To - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Parkersburg Schools Will Not Have To Make-Up Missed Days Due To Fire

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia education officials say schools won't have to make up five days lost because of a massive warehouse fire.

According to The Parkersburg News and Sentinel, state Superintendent of Schools Steven Paine granted Wood County schools a waiver for the days lost in October due to the fire.

