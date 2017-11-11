More News More>>

Parkersburg Schools Will Not Have To Make-Up Missed Days Due To Fire Parkersburg Schools Will Not Have To Make-Up Missed Days Due To Fire PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia education officials say schools won't have to make up five days lost because of a massive warehouse fire. According to The Parkersburg News and Sentinel, state Superintendent of Schools Steven Paine granted Wood County schools a waiver for the days lost in October due to the fire. We will Update with the latest information as it becomes available. PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia education officials say schools won't have to make up five days lost because of a massive warehouse fire. According to The Parkersburg News and Sentinel, state Superintendent of Schools Steven Paine granted Wood County schools a waiver for the days lost in October due to the fire. We will Update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Veterans Day Marked With Parades, Somber Ceremonies Veterans Day Marked With Parades, Somber Ceremonies Americans honored their military veterans Saturday with a parade in the wintry cold of New York City, where one World War II vet thanked onlookers for remembering, and in a somber ceremony in a Texas community bloodied by a church massacre where almost half of those killed had ties to the U.S. Air Force. Americans honored their military veterans Saturday with a parade in the wintry cold of New York City, where one World War II vet thanked onlookers for remembering, and in a somber ceremony in a Texas community bloodied by a church massacre where almost half of those killed had ties to the U.S. Air Force.

On this Week's Destination Adventure, the Highest State Capital in the USA On this Week's Destination Adventure, the Highest State Capital in the USA Santa Fe, New Mexico SANTA FE, NM (WOWK) - This week on destination adventure, I'm here in Santa Fe, New Mexico. At over 7000 feet above sea level, it's the highest state capital in the United States. But we're not here to talk politics, we're here to go hiking. So grab your pack, and let's hit the trail. My guide, Manny, has been hiking and biking the trails around Santa Fe for decades. “The weather here in Santa Fe is really good all year long for this kind of hiking,” stated Manny M... SANTA FE, NM (WOWK) - This week on destination adventure, I'm here in Santa Fe, New Mexico. At over 7000 feet above sea level, it's the highest state capital in the United States. But we're not here to talk politics, we're here to go hiking. So grab your pack, and let's hit the trail. My guide, Manny, has been hiking and biking the trails around Santa Fe for decades. “The weather here in Santa Fe is really good all year long for this kind of hiking,” stated Manny M...

AT&T to Add 50 New Jobs in Huntington AT&T to Add 50 New Jobs in Huntington Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0 HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — AT&T is adding 50 new jobs to Huntington. The company is hiring 50 customer service representatives at the DIRECTV call center in Huntington. The company is hosting a hiring event on November 16, 2017, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the center, which is located at 2203 5th St., in Huntington. “More and more people are turning to AT&T for their entertainment and other services, and we want them to have the best experience,” said J... HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — AT&T is adding 50 new jobs to Huntington. The company is hiring 50 customer service representatives at the DIRECTV call center in Huntington. The company is hosting a hiring event on November 16, 2017, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the center, which is located at 2203 5th St., in Huntington. “More and more people are turning to AT&T for their entertainment and other services, and we want them to have the best experience,” said J...

Daughter who married own mother pleads guilty to incest Daughter who married own mother pleads guilty to incest DUNCAN, Okla. (AP) – An Oklahoma woman who married her biological mother has pleaded guilty to incest. Court records show 26-year-old Misty Spann of Duncan pleaded guilty Tuesday in Stephens County District Court. Under the deal, she was sentenced to 10 years of probation. Her mother, 44-year-old Patricia Spann, has pleaded not guilty to incest. Prosecutors say the two married in 2016. Court records show the marriage was annulled last month at the request of Misty Spann on th... DUNCAN, Okla. (AP) – An Oklahoma woman who married her biological mother has pleaded guilty to incest. Court records show 26-year-old Misty Spann of Duncan pleaded guilty Tuesday in Stephens County District Court. Under the deal, she was sentenced to 10 years of probation. Her mother, 44-year-old Patricia Spann, has pleaded not guilty to incest. Prosecutors say the two married in 2016. Court records show the marriage was annulled last month at the request of Misty Spann on th...