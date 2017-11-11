Police In Logan County Are Investigating A Shooting In Chapmanville

Logan County Deputies and West Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting in Logan County.
FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio firefighter-paramedic driving an overdose patient to the hospital needed rescue himself.
GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - One of the suspects killed in a police chase in Greenup County has been identified.
KANAWHA COUNTY (WOWK) - Five people have been injured after a rollover crash on I-77 in Kanawha County. The accident was reported on I-77 near mile marker 111 in Kanawha County. That's just north of the Tuppers Creek Exit. All northbound lanes are closed at this time. One person was ejected onto Tupper's Creek Road below the interstate. Traffic is being diverted off at the Tupper's Creek exit. Kanawha County Sheriff Office, Kanawha County EMS, and Sissonville Fire responded ...
All lanes of I-77 are shut down after a two vehicle crash in Kanawha County. The crash was reported at just after 8 p.m. at mile marker 78 on I-77. Heavy entrapment is reported in the crash, but it is not clear if there are any injuries at this time. We will provide more information on this developing story as soon as we receive it.
BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing woman from Boyd County. According to a release form the Ashland-Boyd County-Catlettsburg Emergency Management, 71-year-old Sandra Brown, of Catlettsburg, KY is missing. Brown is described as 4'10" tall and weighs 125 pounds with brown eyes, and shoulder length blonde hair. She was last seen at Grandview Manor in Catlettsburg around 11 p.m. Sunday. It is crucial she is located as soon as possible. If ...
A school was forced to close after a 3-year-old boy died from what the family said was an allergic reaction to being fed a grilled cheese sandwich.
Ohio police believe carbon monoxide poisoning is to blame after a young couple was found dead in their home.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Logan County Deputies and West Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting in Logan County.
On Sunday October 29th 2017 at approximately 3:30pm, the below pictured males entered Lowes located at 5750 MacCorkle Ave. in the city of Charleston. The two males are captured on video surveillance removing a generator valued at $1,200.00.
FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio firefighter-paramedic driving an overdose patient to the hospital needed rescue himself.
Police are advising shoppers to take a simple extra step that could save your life.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A police interrogation of a Kansas City man charged with drug and gun offenses ended prematurely when an investigator was driven from the room by the suspect’s excessive flatulence.
It's been almost seven years since Dickie Riser vanished into thin air. But while its seems the case has gone cold, Riser's family says the investigator is hotter than ever.
GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - One of the suspects killed in a police chase in Greenup County has been identified.
