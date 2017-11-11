Police In Logan County Are Investigating A Shooting In Chapmanvi - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Police In Logan County Are Investigating A Shooting In Chapmanville

Posted: Updated:
By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
Logan County Deputies and West Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting in Logan County.

The incident took place in the Saunders Fork Road area of Chapmanville.

Logan County 911 tells us that one person was air lifted to an area hospital.

No word on the condition of the patient or any arrests at this time.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

