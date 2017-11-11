Police In Logan County Are Investigating A Shooting In Chapmanville

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Deputies are looking for a man after an armed robbery at a restaurant in Boone County. According to the Boone County Sheriff's Department, a man wearing a black mask and a camo jacket walked up to the Sam's Hot Dog stand in the Comfort area and robbed the eatery. The man wielded a knife and got away with approximately $600. The suspect drove away in a silver Ford Explorer Four Track truck. No injuries resulted in the armed robbery. If you have any ...

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Deputies are looking for a man after an armed robbery at a restaurant in Boone County. According to the Boone County Sheriff's Department, a man wearing a black mask and a camo jacket walked up to the Sam's Hot Dog stand in the Comfort area and robbed the eatery. The man wielded a knife and got away with approximately $600. The suspect drove away in a silver Ford Explorer Four Track truck. No injuries resulted in the armed robbery. If you have any ...

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Deputies are looking for a man after an armed robbery at a restaurant in Boone County. According to the Boone County Sheriff's Department, a man wearing a black mask and a camo jacket walked up to the Sam's Hot Dog stand in the Comfort area and robbed the eatery. The man wielded a knife and got away with approximately $600. The suspect drove away in a silver Ford Explorer Four Track truck. No injuries resulted in the armed robbery. If you have any ...

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Deputies are looking for a man after an armed robbery at a restaurant in Boone County. According to the Boone County Sheriff's Department, a man wearing a black mask and a camo jacket walked up to the Sam's Hot Dog stand in the Comfort area and robbed the eatery. The man wielded a knife and got away with approximately $600. The suspect drove away in a silver Ford Explorer Four Track truck. No injuries resulted in the armed robbery. If you have any ...

Ripley Fire and Rescue

RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) - One person was airlifted to the hospital after a vehicle struck a tree. According to a release from Ripley Fire and Rescue, the accident took place on US-33 not far from the Roane-Jackson Technical Center near the Jackson/Roane County border in Jackson County. The driver left the roadway and struck a tree head-on. The driver had to be cut from the vehicle and was then airlifted from the scene. Ripley Fire, along with Roane County fire units responded to the scene.