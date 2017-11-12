Disabled Veteran Receives All-Terrain Wheelchair

LEETONIA, OH (WKBN) – For the last four years, the Leetonia Sportsman’s Association has been giving a disabled veteran an all-terrain wheelchair. On Sunday, Joe Gibson, a Marine Corp veteran from Salem, got to try his out for the first time.

A car wreck 7-and-a-half years ago broke Gibson’s back. He became a paraplegic.

The accident did not take away the veteran’s love for the outdoors, but his old chair couldn’t get him around to do the things he loved.

So he’s looking forward to bringing his new chair on some adventures.

“Just to be able to do and go around the lake fishing and stuff,” Gibson said. “I never thought I’d really be able to go fishing again — trying to get around the lake is very difficult in my regular chair. But this is going to be just a game-changer.”

Gibson was nominated for the chair by his teammate on his sled hockey team.

The chair is made by Trac Fab — a company from Slippery Rock. The Ironman Clay Bird Shoot, along with donations, make it possible for the Leetonia Sportmans’ Association to give one of these chairs away.