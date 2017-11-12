Disabled Veteran Receives All-Terrain Wheelchair - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Disabled Veteran Receives All-Terrain Wheelchair

Posted: Updated:

LEETONIA, OH (WKBN) – For the last four years, the Leetonia Sportsman’s Association has been giving a disabled veteran an all-terrain wheelchair. On Sunday, Joe Gibson, a Marine Corp veteran from Salem, got to try his out for the first time.

A car wreck 7-and-a-half years ago broke Gibson’s back. He became a paraplegic.

The accident did not take away the veteran’s love for the outdoors, but his old chair couldn’t get him around to do the things he loved.

So he’s looking forward to bringing his new chair on some adventures.

“Just to be able to do and go around the lake fishing and stuff,” Gibson said. “I never thought I’d really be able to go fishing again — trying to get around the lake is very difficult in my regular chair. But this is going to be just a game-changer.”

Gibson was nominated for the chair by his teammate on his sled hockey team.

The chair is made by Trac Fab — a company from Slippery Rock. The Ironman Clay Bird Shoot, along with donations, make it possible for the Leetonia Sportmans’ Association to give one of these chairs away.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Fayette County Cats Potentially Poisoned

    Fayette County Cats Potentially Poisoned

    Sunday, November 12 2017 7:55 PM EST2017-11-13 00:55:16 GMT

    Oak Hill, W.Va. (WVNS) - Fayette County Animal Control reported some cats in the Oak Hill area might be in trouble. Animal control officers have received reports that a number of cats in Oak Hill have become very ill. 

    Oak Hill, W.Va. (WVNS) - Fayette County Animal Control reported some cats in the Oak Hill area might be in trouble. Animal control officers have received reports that a number of cats in Oak Hill have become very ill. 

  • UPDATE: Yet Another Store Closing at the Town Center Mall

    UPDATE: Yet Another Store Closing at the Town Center Mall

    Sunday, November 12 2017 5:50 PM EST2017-11-12 22:50:47 GMT

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Stores closing at the Charleston Town Center Mall continue to be ongoing in 2017. The latest store to close at the mall is PacSun. RELATED STORY: More stores closing at the Charleston Town Center PacSun is a leading specialty retailer offering a cross-section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of Los Angeles.  PacSun is the latest in a series of closures that have plagued the Charleston Town Center, including Sears, Payless S...

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Stores closing at the Charleston Town Center Mall continue to be ongoing in 2017. The latest store to close at the mall is PacSun. RELATED STORY: More stores closing at the Charleston Town Center PacSun is a leading specialty retailer offering a cross-section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of Los Angeles.  PacSun is the latest in a series of closures that have plagued the Charleston Town Center, including Sears, Payless S...

  • Texas Town Holds First Sunday Service Since Church Attacks

    Texas Town Holds First Sunday Service Since Church Attacks

    Sunday, November 12 2017 3:26 PM EST2017-11-12 20:26:06 GMT

    SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) — Hundreds of people gathered in the tiny town of Sutherland Springs for the first Sunday service since a gunman stormed the First Baptist Church and killed more than two-dozen people in the worst mass shooting in Texas history.

    SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) — Hundreds of people gathered in the tiny town of Sutherland Springs for the first Sunday service since a gunman stormed the First Baptist Church and killed more than two-dozen people in the worst mass shooting in Texas history.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police In Logan County Are Investigating A Shooting In Chapmanville

    Police In Logan County Are Investigating A Shooting In Chapmanville

    Sunday, November 12 2017 4:11 PM EST2017-11-12 21:11:27 GMT

    Logan County Deputies and West Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting in Logan County. 

    Logan County Deputies and West Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting in Logan County. 

  • Police Look For Two Men Who Stole Generators From Lowe's

    Police Look For Two Men Who Stole Generators From Lowe's

    Saturday, November 11 2017 7:03 PM EST2017-11-12 00:03:53 GMT

    On Sunday October 29th 2017 at approximately 3:30pm, the below pictured males entered Lowes located at 5750 MacCorkle Ave. in the city of Charleston. The two males are captured on video surveillance removing a generator valued at $1,200.00.

    On Sunday October 29th 2017 at approximately 3:30pm, the below pictured males entered Lowes located at 5750 MacCorkle Ave. in the city of Charleston. The two males are captured on video surveillance removing a generator valued at $1,200.00.

  • Juvenile Hit By Car In Kanawha County

    Juvenile Hit By Car In Kanawha County

    Sunday, November 12 2017 6:08 PM EST2017-11-12 23:08:17 GMT

    Metro Dispatch tells WOWK that a juvenile was struck by a car shortly before 5:00 p.m. on Sunday evening. 

    Metro Dispatch tells WOWK that a juvenile was struck by a car shortly before 5:00 p.m. on Sunday evening. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.