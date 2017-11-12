Suspect Walked Off job Hours Before Colorado Walmart Attack

Police have arrested an Ohio woman and her boyfriend after a 2-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition.
With seven weeks still left in the year, police officials in Huntington say the city has surpassed the number of homicides for all of 2016.
Hidden Valley, W.Va. (WVNS) - The Oak Hill Police Department has made an arrest after finding drugs in a home the Oak Hill area. Police said Calvin Allen from Detroit, Michigan was caught buying heroin and oxycodone in Fayette County.
THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — A man accused of opening fire inside a suburban Denver Walmart, killing three people, abruptly walked away from his roofing company job hours before the attack, his former boss said Thursday.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A police interrogation of a Kansas City man charged with drug and gun offenses ended prematurely when an investigator was driven from the room by the suspect’s excessive flatulence.
On Sunday October 29th 2017 at approximately 3:30pm, the below pictured males entered Lowes located at 5750 MacCorkle Ave. in the city of Charleston. The two males are captured on video surveillance removing a generator valued at $1,200.00.
WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (AP) - The trial of the second of two men accused in the 2016 fatal shooting of a West Virginia coal executive has been delayed.
CLAY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Troopers are on the scene of a body found in Clay. Dispatchers say it occurred near the Clay-Maysel Road area just before 9 A.M. The victim was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound. The victim has not been identified at this time. West Virginia State Police are investigating. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing story.
Ohio University Police say they are investigating after a female student reported three males pushed her down and grabbed her early Friday morning.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Two Dollar General employees got sick after handling tainted money.
Police are advising shoppers to take a simple extra step that could save your life.
Metro Dispatch tells WOWK that a juvenile was struck by a car shortly before 5:00 p.m. on Sunday evening.
Logan County Deputies and West Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting in Logan County.
On Sunday October 29th 2017 at approximately 3:30pm, the below pictured males entered Lowes located at 5750 MacCorkle Ave. in the city of Charleston. The two males are captured on video surveillance removing a generator valued at $1,200.00.
With seven weeks still left in the year, police officials in Huntington say the city has surpassed the number of homicides for all of 2016.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Stores closing at the Charleston Town Center Mall continue to be ongoing in 2017. The latest store to close at the mall is PacSun. RELATED STORY: More stores closing at the Charleston Town Center PacSun is a leading specialty retailer offering a cross-section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of Los Angeles. PacSun is the latest in a series of closures that have plagued the Charleston Town Center, including Sears, Payless S...
Hidden Valley, W.Va. (WVNS) - The Oak Hill Police Department has made an arrest after finding drugs in a home the Oak Hill area. Police said Calvin Allen from Detroit, Michigan was caught buying heroin and oxycodone in Fayette County.
