Juvenile Hit By Car In Kanawha County

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Deputies are looking for a man after an armed robbery at a restaurant in Boone County. According to the Boone County Sheriff's Department, a man wearing a black mask and a camo jacket walked up to the Sam's Hot Dog stand in the Comfort area and robbed the eatery. The man wielded a knife and got away with approximately $600. The suspect drove away in a silver Ford Explorer Four Track truck. No injuries resulted in the armed robbery. If you have any ...

