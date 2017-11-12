Fayette County Cats Potentially Poisoned - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Fayette County Cats Potentially Poisoned

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
Oak Hill, W.Va. (WVNS) -

Fayette County Animal Control reported some cats in the Oak Hill area might be in trouble.

Animal control officers have received reports that a number of cats in Oak Hill have become very ill.

One veterinarian at the Oak Hill Animal Hospital suspected the cats might have been poisoned. It is believed the area around the Fayette County Lumber building might be dangerous.

If you have outdoor animals in that area you are urged to keep them inside.

