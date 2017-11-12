Fayette County Cats Potentially Poisoned

The American Heart Association is calling on knitting and crocheting enthusiasts to get to work for a good cause.
Oak Hill, W.Va. (WVNS) - Fayette County Animal Control reported some cats in the Oak Hill area might be in trouble. Animal control officers have received reports that a number of cats in Oak Hill have become very ill.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Stores closing at the Charleston Town Center Mall continue to be ongoing in 2017. The latest store to close at the mall is PacSun. RELATED STORY: More stores closing at the Charleston Town Center PacSun is a leading specialty retailer offering a cross-section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of Los Angeles. PacSun is the latest in a series of closures that have plagued the Charleston Town Center, including Sears, Payless S...
SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) — Hundreds of people gathered in the tiny town of Sutherland Springs for the first Sunday service since a gunman stormed the First Baptist Church and killed more than two-dozen people in the worst mass shooting in Texas history.
LEETONIA, OH (WKBN) – For the last four years, the Leetonia Sportsman’s Association has been giving a disabled veteran an all-terrain wheelchair. On Sunday, Joe Gibson, a Marine Corp veteran from Salem, got to try his out for the first time.
DENVER, CO (KUSA) Lon Hodge and his dog Gander are on a mission to honor veterans and raise awareness.
Americans honored their military veterans Saturday with a parade in the wintry cold of New York City, where one World War II vet thanked onlookers for remembering, and in a somber ceremony in a Texas community bloodied by a church massacre where almost half of those killed had ties to the U.S. Air Force.
SANTA FE, NM (WOWK) - This week on destination adventure, I'm here in Santa Fe, New Mexico. At over 7000 feet above sea level, it's the highest state capital in the United States. But we're not here to talk politics, we're here to go hiking. So grab your pack, and let's hit the trail. My guide, Manny, has been hiking and biking the trails around Santa Fe for decades. “The weather here in Santa Fe is really good all year long for this kind of hiking,” stated Manny M...
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Two Dollar General employees got sick after handling tainted money.
Police are advising shoppers to take a simple extra step that could save your life.
Metro Dispatch tells WOWK that a juvenile was struck by a car shortly before 5:00 p.m. on Sunday evening.
Click here for an hour by hour forecast from our computer forecast model, Predictor.
The latest StormTracker 13 Forecast update!
Logan County Deputies and West Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting in Logan County.
On Sunday October 29th 2017 at approximately 3:30pm, the below pictured males entered Lowes located at 5750 MacCorkle Ave. in the city of Charleston. The two males are captured on video surveillance removing a generator valued at $1,200.00.
With seven weeks still left in the year, police officials in Huntington say the city has surpassed the number of homicides for all of 2016.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Stores closing at the Charleston Town Center Mall continue to be ongoing in 2017. The latest store to close at the mall is PacSun. RELATED STORY: More stores closing at the Charleston Town Center PacSun is a leading specialty retailer offering a cross-section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of Los Angeles. PacSun is the latest in a series of closures that have plagued the Charleston Town Center, including Sears, Payless S...
Hidden Valley, W.Va. (WVNS) - The Oak Hill Police Department has made an arrest after finding drugs in a home the Oak Hill area. Police said Calvin Allen from Detroit, Michigan was caught buying heroin and oxycodone in Fayette County.
