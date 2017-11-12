Dollar General Employees In Eastern Kanawha County Sick After Exposure To Tainted Money

Two Dollar General employees got sick after handling tainted money.
Metro Dispatch tells WOWK that a juvenile was struck by a car shortly before 5:00 p.m. on Sunday evening.
Logan County Deputies and West Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting in Logan County.
FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio firefighter-paramedic driving an overdose patient to the hospital needed rescue himself.
GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - One of the suspects killed in a police chase in Greenup County has been identified.
KANAWHA COUNTY (WOWK) - Five people have been injured after a rollover crash on I-77 in Kanawha County. The accident was reported on I-77 near mile marker 111 in Kanawha County. That's just north of the Tuppers Creek Exit. All northbound lanes are closed at this time. One person was ejected onto Tupper's Creek Road below the interstate. Traffic is being diverted off at the Tupper's Creek exit. Kanawha County Sheriff Office, Kanawha County EMS, and Sissonville Fire responded ...
All lanes of I-77 are shut down after a two vehicle crash in Kanawha County. The crash was reported at just after 8 p.m. at mile marker 78 on I-77. Heavy entrapment is reported in the crash, but it is not clear if there are any injuries at this time. We will provide more information on this developing story as soon as we receive it.
BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing woman from Boyd County. According to a release form the Ashland-Boyd County-Catlettsburg Emergency Management, 71-year-old Sandra Brown, of Catlettsburg, KY is missing. Brown is described as 4'10" tall and weighs 125 pounds with brown eyes, and shoulder length blonde hair. She was last seen at Grandview Manor in Catlettsburg around 11 p.m. Sunday. It is crucial she is located as soon as possible. If ...
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Two Dollar General employees got sick after handling tainted money.
Police are advising shoppers to take a simple extra step that could save your life.
Metro Dispatch tells WOWK that a juvenile was struck by a car shortly before 5:00 p.m. on Sunday evening.
Logan County Deputies and West Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting in Logan County.
On Sunday October 29th 2017 at approximately 3:30pm, the below pictured males entered Lowes located at 5750 MacCorkle Ave. in the city of Charleston. The two males are captured on video surveillance removing a generator valued at $1,200.00.
With seven weeks still left in the year, police officials in Huntington say the city has surpassed the number of homicides for all of 2016.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Stores closing at the Charleston Town Center Mall continue to be ongoing in 2017. The latest store to close at the mall is PacSun. RELATED STORY: More stores closing at the Charleston Town Center PacSun is a leading specialty retailer offering a cross-section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of Los Angeles. PacSun is the latest in a series of closures that have plagued the Charleston Town Center, including Sears, Payless S...
Hidden Valley, W.Va. (WVNS) - The Oak Hill Police Department has made an arrest after finding drugs in a home the Oak Hill area. Police said Calvin Allen from Detroit, Michigan was caught buying heroin and oxycodone in Fayette County.
