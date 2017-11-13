Volunteers needed to make special hats for newborns

A recreation area in Kentucky is offering free Christmas trees to those who want to visit and cut them down.
The American Heart Association is calling on knitting and crocheting enthusiasts to get to work for a good cause.
Oak Hill, W.Va. (WVNS) - Fayette County Animal Control reported some cats in the Oak Hill area might be in trouble. Animal control officers have received reports that a number of cats in Oak Hill have become very ill.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Stores closing at the Charleston Town Center Mall continue to be ongoing in 2017. The latest store to close at the mall is PacSun. RELATED STORY: More stores closing at the Charleston Town Center PacSun is a leading specialty retailer offering a cross-section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of Los Angeles. PacSun is the latest in a series of closures that have plagued the Charleston Town Center, including Sears, Payless S...
SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) — Hundreds of people gathered in the tiny town of Sutherland Springs for the first Sunday service since a gunman stormed the First Baptist Church and killed more than two-dozen people in the worst mass shooting in Texas history.
LEETONIA, OH (WKBN) – For the last four years, the Leetonia Sportsman’s Association has been giving a disabled veteran an all-terrain wheelchair. On Sunday, Joe Gibson, a Marine Corp veteran from Salem, got to try his out for the first time.
DENVER, CO (KUSA) Lon Hodge and his dog Gander are on a mission to honor veterans and raise awareness.
Americans honored their military veterans Saturday with a parade in the wintry cold of New York City, where one World War II vet thanked onlookers for remembering, and in a somber ceremony in a Texas community bloodied by a church massacre where almost half of those killed had ties to the U.S. Air Force.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are responding to a fully-engulfed house fire in Kanawha County Monday night. The fire was reported on the 1800 block of Mile Fork Road, about a half mile from the Crestwood Road intersection in Kanawha County. Responders at the scene say there are no injuries, but the house was fully-engulfed when fire crews arrived. There is no word on what may have caused the fire at this time. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we r...
A man was able to harvest a 39-point buck after years of hunting the creature.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All lanes of I-77 northbound are shut down in Charleston after a rollover crash. The rollover crash was reported just before 10 p.m. at mile marker 101 near the Westmoreland exit. All northbound lanes of I-77 are closed as a result of the crash. One woman reportedly received a head injury as a result of the crash. We will provide more information on this developing story as soon as we receive it.
West Virginia is considering adding employment requirements for roughly 170,000 people covered by Medicaid.
Police say a wanted fugitive in Ohio managed to slip her handcuffs and run after defecating in a police cruiser.
An Ohio couple is facing charges, accused of punching and pushing one another during a fight over underwear.
The American Heart Association is calling on knitting and crocheting enthusiasts to get to work for a good cause.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - At least one person has been injured after a car struck a scooter in Charleston Monday evening. The incident was reported around 9:30 p.m. on MacCorkle Avenue at Thayer Street, not far from the Corridor G entrance. Dispatchers say that it is unknown what the extent of injuries are to the victim, or whether there are any other injuries at this time. The intersection of Thayer Street and MacCorkle Avenue is briefly shut down while crews investigate the s...
Police in Ohio say one person has died and another has been injured in a shooting in the parking lot of a hospital.
