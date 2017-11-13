Input sought on Bible literacy standards for school courses

State education officials in Kentucky are seeking public input in developing Bible literacy standards for social studies courses in public schools.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - A student has been transported to a nearby hospital after being stabbed in the abdomen with a pocket knife by another student this morning at Johnson Central High School. According to Johnson Central Principal Noel Crum, the student was quickly transported by EMS and was fully conscious. They are believed to be in stable condition. The other student is in police custody. School operations have resumed as normal and Principal Crum says there i...
Course grading scales in West Virginia public schools would get tweaked and graduation credit requirements would get reduced under changes proposed by the state Board of Education.
A high school football coach in southwestern Ohio has resigned after two seasons, saying he received death threats after his teams lost 18 straight games.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A Capital High School student was arrested Sunday night after making a threatening post on social media. According to Capital High School Principal Larry Bailey, the student is facing disciplinary action and is not currently at the school. School officials notified parents on Monday about the incident. Bailey says that the Charleston Police Department have the situation under control and that the threats are no cause for concern. The student is currently fa...
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Andrew Jackson Middle School and Elkview Middle School have joined together to “adopt” a Texas school to raise money. According to a release from Kanawha County Schools, the two schools have "adopted" Rockport Fulton Middle School in Rockport, Texas. Rockport Middle School sustained heavy damage during Hurricane Harvey and is currently closed to students. As part of the “adoption,” AJMS and EMS have agreed to raise...
Back to school is right around the corner, and that means it's time to start getting ready. West Virginia is strict when it comes to vaccinating your children. They're even specific when it come to age groups.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are responding to a fully-engulfed house fire in Kanawha County Monday night. The fire was reported on the 1800 block of Mile Fork Road, about a half mile from the Crestwood Road intersection in Kanawha County. Responders at the scene say there are no injuries, but the house was fully-engulfed when fire crews arrived. There is no word on what may have caused the fire at this time. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we r...
A man was able to harvest a 39-point buck after years of hunting the creature.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All lanes of I-77 northbound are shut down in Charleston after a rollover crash. The rollover crash was reported just before 10 p.m. at mile marker 101 near the Westmoreland exit. All northbound lanes of I-77 are closed as a result of the crash. One woman reportedly received a head injury as a result of the crash. We will provide more information on this developing story as soon as we receive it.
West Virginia is considering adding employment requirements for roughly 170,000 people covered by Medicaid.
Police say a wanted fugitive in Ohio managed to slip her handcuffs and run after defecating in a police cruiser.
An Ohio couple is facing charges, accused of punching and pushing one another during a fight over underwear.
The American Heart Association is calling on knitting and crocheting enthusiasts to get to work for a good cause.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - At least one person has been injured after a car struck a scooter in Charleston Monday evening. The incident was reported around 9:30 p.m. on MacCorkle Avenue at Thayer Street, not far from the Corridor G entrance. Dispatchers say that it is unknown what the extent of injuries are to the victim, or whether there are any other injuries at this time. The intersection of Thayer Street and MacCorkle Avenue is briefly shut down while crews investigate the s...
Police in Ohio say one person has died and another has been injured in a shooting in the parking lot of a hospital.
