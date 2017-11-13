West Virginia considering work requirements for Medicaid - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

West Virginia considering work requirements for Medicaid

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia is considering adding employment requirements for roughly 170,000 people covered by a component of the Affordable Care Act.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports state Health and Human Resources Deputy Secretary Jeremiah Samples said Friday the requirement would focus on able-bodied people if enacted.

Around 70 percent of Medicaid-expansion households include a working adult and the requirement would apply to the other 30 percent. It would "align" Medicaid with state programs that already have work requirements.

Federal officials said in a letter to governors that states are encouraged to submit waivers from a section of the Social Security Act under which the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services can waive certain Medicaid rules.

West Virginia anticipates it will submit a waiver application next year. Other state programs are being studied.

