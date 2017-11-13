Report: Fugitive runs from Ohio police after defecating in cruiser

Police say a wanted fugitive in Ohio managed to slip her handcuffs and run after defecating in a police cruiser.
An Ohio couple is facing charges, accused of punching and pushing one another during a fight over underwear.
A man was able to harvest a 39-point buck after years of hunting the creature.
A police interrogation of a man charged with drug and gun offenses ended prematurely when an investigator was driven from the room by the suspect’s excessive flatulence.
A man who said he tripped and broke his hip while buying a watermelon at a Walmart store has won a $7.5 million verdict in his lawsuit against the retailer.
In an effort to fight “revenge porn”, Facebook and the Australian government are teaming up in a controversial way to prevent the images from being posted on social media.
A young man detained by police during a drunken argument was found to be carrying a baby python in his pants, and may be in trouble under animal welfare laws.
Just in time for the holidays, Hidden Valley and Flavourgallery.com are offering ranch dressing lovers a chance to order a keg of the popular salad dressing.
A call from a concerned citizen led to the arrest of a woman for a DUI on a horse.
Police in Ohio say one person has died and another has been injured in a shooting in the parking lot of a hospital.
An Ohio couple is facing charges, accused of punching and pushing one another during a fight over underwear.
Police have arrested an Ohio woman and her boyfriend after a 2-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition.
With seven weeks still left in the year, police officials in Huntington say the city has surpassed the number of homicides for all of 2016.
Hidden Valley, W.Va. (WVNS) - The Oak Hill Police Department has made an arrest after finding drugs in a home the Oak Hill area. Police said Calvin Allen from Detroit, Michigan was caught buying heroin and oxycodone in Fayette County.
THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — A man accused of opening fire inside a suburban Denver Walmart, killing three people, abruptly walked away from his roofing company job hours before the attack, his former boss said Thursday.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A police interrogation of a Kansas City man charged with drug and gun offenses ended prematurely when an investigator was driven from the room by the suspect’s excessive flatulence.
On Sunday October 29th 2017 at approximately 3:30pm, the below pictured males entered Lowes located at 5750 MacCorkle Ave. in the city of Charleston. The two males are captured on video surveillance removing a generator valued at $1,200.00.
WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (AP) - The trial of the second of two men accused in the 2016 fatal shooting of a West Virginia coal executive has been delayed.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are responding to a fully-engulfed house fire in Kanawha County Monday night. The fire was reported on the 1800 block of Mile Fork Road, about a half mile from the Crestwood Road intersection in Kanawha County. Responders at the scene say there are no injuries, but the house was fully-engulfed when fire crews arrived. There is no word on what may have caused the fire at this time. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we r...
A man was able to harvest a 39-point buck after years of hunting the creature.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All lanes of I-77 northbound are shut down in Charleston after a rollover crash. The rollover crash was reported just before 10 p.m. at mile marker 101 near the Westmoreland exit. All northbound lanes of I-77 are closed as a result of the crash. One woman reportedly received a head injury as a result of the crash. We will provide more information on this developing story as soon as we receive it.
West Virginia is considering adding employment requirements for roughly 170,000 people covered by Medicaid.
An Ohio couple is facing charges, accused of punching and pushing one another during a fight over underwear.
The American Heart Association is calling on knitting and crocheting enthusiasts to get to work for a good cause.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - At least one person has been injured after a car struck a scooter in Charleston Monday evening. The incident was reported around 9:30 p.m. on MacCorkle Avenue at Thayer Street, not far from the Corridor G entrance. Dispatchers say that it is unknown what the extent of injuries are to the victim, or whether there are any other injuries at this time. The intersection of Thayer Street and MacCorkle Avenue is briefly shut down while crews investigate the s...
Police in Ohio say one person has died and another has been injured in a shooting in the parking lot of a hospital.
