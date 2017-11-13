Huntington Homicide Rate All Time High

The Huntington Homicide rates for 2017 are higher than they have been in a whole decade.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)---2017 is quickly becoming one of the deadliest years on record in Huntington. so far there have been 14-homicides in the city since January of 2017 and that number surpasses a high of 12 homicides in 2016, which was the most recorded in one year, since 1985.

"The drug trade and domestic violence have traditionally been the 1 and 2 cause of the homicides in Huntington," said Huntington Police Captain Hank Dial.

Of the city's 14-homicides, eight of them were related to drugs -- three were domestic issues -- and four of them involved alcohol -- a new trend this year among the homeless. "The community and the police department are separate entities the Huntington Police Department is a element of our community and we work closely that way," added Dial.

New programs are being implemented throughout the city. And local pastor Chadd Hatfield stresses the importance of taking care of the issues is a start to lowering the number of homicides.

"The police, ministry, nursing, the counselors, therapists - all of us need to come together and acknowledge if we are in this community together we have to initiate and be proactive and say okay here is the problem how can each of us play a role in the solution, we are only as strong as our weakest link and if our weakest most struggling people are pushed aside, then we don't have much opportunity of our culture to exists," Hatfield.