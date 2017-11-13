Governor Justice Press Conference on China Energy Deal

There's still a lot of excitement over the nearly 84 billion dollar deal West Virginia is making with china energy.

Governor Jim Justice held a news conference at the state capitol about this historic partnership. the plan is for the China Energy company to spend 84 billion dollars on various projects in West Virginia over the next 20 years. Commerce Secretary Woody Thrasher was also there, after being in china last week for the signing of the "Memorandum of Understanding" along with President Trump. Even though the deal is not legally-binding the governor is excited about the prospects of this investment.

"It's truly mind boggling when you really think about it. It could be tens of thousands of really good paying jobs. It could be growth like we have never imagined," said Governor Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

While there is no firm timetable yet, the governor and commerce secretary said one-year from today, there would be construction projects and new jobs in West Virginia based on this deal with China.