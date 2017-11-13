49ers Marquise Goodwin loses son hours before Sunday’s game - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

49ers Marquise Goodwin loses son hours before Sunday’s game

By Lucas Bosley, Assignment Editor
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin played with a heavy heart Sunday against the New York Giants hours after losing his newborn baby.

Goodwin not only played, but he caught an 83-yard touchdown pass helping to bring the 49ers to victory against the Giants.

After the touchdown, he blew a kiss to the sky and emotionally dropped down to his knees in the end zone.

At the time, fans had no idea that he and his wife Morgan Goodwin-Snow had lost their son at 4 a.m. the morning of the game.

Later that night, Goodwin announced their son’s death on social media.

The 36-year-old said their son died of complications after his wife was forced to deliver him prematurely.

I just wanna thank those who’ve genuinely prayed for @morganakamomo & myself through out this pregnancy. Unfortunately we lost our baby boy due to some complications, and had to prematurely deliver him early this morning around 4am. Although we are hurt, I am grateful for the experience and grateful that God blessed me with a wife as courageous and resilient as Morgan. The pain (physically, mentally, & emotionally) that she has endured is unbelievable. Please Pray for the Goodwin family. ”

His wife also posted about their loss on Instagram:

