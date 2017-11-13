Christmas charities have early deadlines to allow time to meet needs

It isn't quite Thanksgiving yet, but believe it or not the deadline to apply for help from most area Christmas charities has already passed.

The Christmas Bureau operated out the United Way in Charleston, WV serves Putnam, Boone and Kanawha counties. The group is made up of several churches and non-profits like the Secret Santa Foundation. The Christmas Bureau screens applicants to make sure more kids are helped. Early deadlines allow time to make sure each child gets the toys they requested and gives agencies time to prepare for distribution.

"The real work starts the first weekend in December where we go through the toys and put them in order so they are ready for pickup," said Melody Cochran with the Secret Santa Foundation.

If you would like to sponsor a child through the Secret Santa Foundation they still need help for about 600 children. The number to call to sponsor is 304-344-8697.

There are still some area charities able to help families who fell through the cracks or missed the key deadlines. But it is important to contact the Christmas Bureau as soon as possible. The number to call is 304-414-4405.