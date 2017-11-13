Fire Causes Extensive Damage to Charleston Home

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A house received heavy damage as a result of a fire Monday evening.

The fire was reported around 7:45 p.m. on West Washington Street near Bream Street.

No injuries were reported in the blaze.

Witnesses report that the fire may have been started by two females who were at that location at the time the fire broke out.

The two females are described as both being white, one wearing a black shirt, and another with a red shirt and were reportedly running down Washington Street toward Florida Avenue

Investigators are still at the scene determining the exact cause of the fire.

Charleston Fire, Kanawha County EMS, and Charleston Police responded to the scene.

We will have more information on this fire as soon as we receive it.