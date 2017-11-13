Fire Causes Extensive Damage to Charleston Home

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - At least one person has been injured after a car struck a scooter in Charleston Monday evening. The incident was reported around 9:30 p.m. on MacCorkle Avenue at Thayer Street, not far from the Corridor G entrance. Dispatchers say that it is unknown what the extent of injuries are to the victim, or whether there are any other injuries at this time. The intersection of Thayer Street and MacCorkle Avenue is briefly shut down while crews investigate the s...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are responding to a fully-engulfed house fire in Kanawha County Monday night. The fire was reported on the 1800 block of Mile Fork Road, about a half mile from the Crestwood Road intersection in Kanawha County. Responders at the scene say there are no injuries, but the house was fully-engulfed when fire crews arrived. There is no word on what may have caused the fire at this time. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we r...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All lanes of I-77 northbound are shut down in Charleston after a rollover crash. The rollover crash was reported just before 10 p.m. at mile marker 101 near the Westmoreland exit. All northbound lanes of I-77 are closed as a result of the crash. One woman reportedly received a head injury as a result of the crash. We will provide more information on this developing story as soon as we receive it.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A house received heavy damage as a result of a fire Monday evening. The fire was reported around 7:45 p.m. on West Washington Street near Bream Street. No injuries were reported in the blaze. Witnesses report that the fire may have been started by two females who were at that location at the time the fire broke out. The two females are described as both being white, one wearing a black shirt, and another with a red shirt and were reportedly running dow...
Two Dollar General employees got sick after handling tainted money.
Metro Dispatch tells WOWK that a juvenile was struck by a car shortly before 5:00 p.m. on Sunday evening.
Logan County Deputies and West Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting in Logan County.
FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio firefighter-paramedic driving an overdose patient to the hospital needed rescue himself.
GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - One of the suspects killed in a police chase in Greenup County has been identified.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are responding to a fully-engulfed house fire in Kanawha County Monday night. The fire was reported on the 1800 block of Mile Fork Road, about a half mile from the Crestwood Road intersection in Kanawha County. Responders at the scene say there are no injuries, but the house was fully-engulfed when fire crews arrived. There is no word on what may have caused the fire at this time. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we r...
A man was able to harvest a 39-point buck after years of hunting the creature.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All lanes of I-77 northbound are shut down in Charleston after a rollover crash. The rollover crash was reported just before 10 p.m. at mile marker 101 near the Westmoreland exit. All northbound lanes of I-77 are closed as a result of the crash. One woman reportedly received a head injury as a result of the crash. We will provide more information on this developing story as soon as we receive it.
West Virginia is considering adding employment requirements for roughly 170,000 people covered by Medicaid.
Police say a wanted fugitive in Ohio managed to slip her handcuffs and run after defecating in a police cruiser.
An Ohio couple is facing charges, accused of punching and pushing one another during a fight over underwear.
The American Heart Association is calling on knitting and crocheting enthusiasts to get to work for a good cause.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - At least one person has been injured after a car struck a scooter in Charleston Monday evening. The incident was reported around 9:30 p.m. on MacCorkle Avenue at Thayer Street, not far from the Corridor G entrance. Dispatchers say that it is unknown what the extent of injuries are to the victim, or whether there are any other injuries at this time. The intersection of Thayer Street and MacCorkle Avenue is briefly shut down while crews investigate the s...
Police in Ohio say one person has died and another has been injured in a shooting in the parking lot of a hospital.
