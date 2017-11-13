At Least One Injured After Car Strikes Scooter in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - At least one person has been injured after a car struck a scooter in Charleston Monday evening.

The incident was reported around 9:30 p.m. on MacCorkle Avenue at Thayer Street, not far from the Corridor G entrance.

Dispatchers say that it is unknown what the extent of injuries are to the victim, or whether there are any other injuries at this time.

The intersection of Thayer Street and MacCorkle Avenue was briefly shut down while crews investigate the scene, but has since reopened.

Charleston Police, Kanawha County EMS, and Charleston Fire responded to the scene.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.