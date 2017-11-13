I-77 North Reopens Following Rollover Crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All lanes of I-77 northbound were shut down for about an hour in Charleston after a rollover crash.

The rollover crash was reported just before 10 p.m. at mile marker 101 near the Westmoreland exit.

All northbound lanes of I-77 are closed as a result of the crash but reopened around 10:40 p.m.

One woman reportedly received a head injury as a result of the crash.

Charleston Fire, Charleston EMS, and Charleston Police responded to the scene.

We will provide more information on this developing story as soon as we receive it.